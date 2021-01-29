Artists can now take College Courses



New company offers a social media/digital marketing course at KSU College of Professional Education to help music artists become successful in their careers.

KENNESAW, GA, USA, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Owner of Digital Science Media, Matej Harangozo, and CEO of PCG Artist Development, Bernard Porter, launched their joint venture – PCG Edutainment in the fall of 2020. The company provides college course curriculum and instruction in the fields of music, social media, digital marketing, and artist development. The latest partnership is with Kennesaw State University’s College of Professional Education as part of the Joel A. Katz Music and Entertainment Business Program.

The course “Social Media and Digital Marketing for Music Artists” will include two modules. The first module runs from June 1 to August 6, 2021 and the second runs from August 9 to October 8, 2021.

Sessions will be taught by the two music industry veterans – Harangozo and Porter – and focuses on the ever-changing music industry and social media platforms. This course explores the science behind building a strong artist brand online and strategies to master all the possible ways to monetize your music.

Students who enroll in the course at Kennesaw State University can expect to learn:

How to build a successful and engaging online brand;

How to identify and dissect the psychology of your target superfan;

An understanding of social media algorithms and how to exploit these platforms; and

How to master digital marketing skills and how to monetize your music brand.

This is the second official accredited program for PCG Edutainment. The pilot program launched this fall under the official name of: PCG Artist Development at Visible Music College in Memphis, Tennessee. Harangozo and Porter have a common goal of being America’s leader in artist development and education. More courses will be offered at various schools throughout 2021.

For more information on PCG Edutainment, or if you’d like to enroll in a program, email [email protected]

About Matej Harangozo

Award winning entrepreneur, music enthusiast, and innovative technologist. Matej Harangozo is a driver of disruption with a track record of developing cutting-edge platforms and automation protocols. A serial entrepreneur and web/software systems visionary, he is currently co-owner and managing partner of Codaemon, an e-commerce solutions provider. Through his quest to help independent artists get noticed, he additionally created Open Source Entertainment, a music business incubator, and Digital Science Media, its digital marketing arm. These two organizations are disrupting the music industry – representing breakout artists including Hello Sister, China Mac, the gospel record label Black Smoke Music, and many others under the hip hop industry legend Wendy Day to name a few. Once recognized by the SBA as a Maryland Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Harangozo lectures at college universities and is a keynote speaker for TEDx and the Musician Mastery Summit. His companies have been featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur Magazine, and The Baltimore Sun. Visit digitalsciencemedia.com to learn more.

About Bernard Porter

CEO and founder of PCG Artist Development and CEO and co-founder of PCG Theatrical, Bernard Porter is a seasoned entertainment executive with 27 years of experience. His A&R prowess is nationally recognized. Porter was instrumental in signing superstar Jason Aldean to Broken Bow Records. A successful business entrepreneur, Porter has spent his career developing and securing high profile joint ventures within both corporate and private sectors, guiding them in all phases of creative media, production, marketing, and national product launches. In addition, he has served as an entertainment consultant to many record labels, broadband networks, major recording artists, large corporations, state tourism boards as well as to specialty venues, including the Mall of America in Minneapolis, Simon Mall properties, Dave & Buster’s, and Marriott Hotels. Visit PCGartistdevelopment.com to learn more.

___

