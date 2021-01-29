Why Martinique is an emerging tourist destination?

Martinique being named the world's top emerging destination for 2021 reflects the many wonders of the island along with the richness of its culture and the warmth of its people



The French Caribbean Island of Martinique was named the world’s top emerging destination in 2021.

Followed respectively by Panama City Beach in Florida, US and Armacao dos Buzios, Brazil; Martinique is the only Caribbean island listed among the Top 10 in the latest TripAdvisor list.

This distinction is a real recognition for the island since the Emerging Destinations list is based on spots around the world that travelers are saving on TripAdvisor.

Due to the global pandemic which has heavily impacted the travel industry in 2020, traveling to the Island of Flowers has been—same as mainland France—closed to non-EU visitors. But the best-kept secret French Island is more than ever on the radar of the US travelers, as their next choice of destination.

“Martinique being named the world’s top emerging destination by TripAdvisor for 2021 reflects the many wonders of the island along with the richness of its culture and the warmth of its people, said François Baltus-Languedoc, CEO of the Martinique Tourism Authority. Along with all the stakeholders from the public and private sector, we are strongly committed to pursuing our strategic efforts in the US. This exciting news couldn’t have come at a better time, and we look forward to welcoming our American friends.”

For travelers who wants an unforgettable experience, the French Caribbean Island of Martinique has so many things to offer: from strolling along the Bay of Fort-de-France (a member of the Club of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World) taking a dive in its crystal clear waters, discovering the traditional Yole Boat recently listed among the UNESCO’s World Cultural Heritage, or tasting the most prestigious A.O.C. rum in the world, to name just a few.