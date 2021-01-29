We Insure Opens New Office in Tequesta, Florida, Owned and Operated by Bill Flagler



JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of Flagler Family Insurance in Tequesta, Florida.

Flagler Family Insurance Owner Bill Flagler started in the insurance industry in 1984 selling home and auto insurance. He expanded his sales capabilities to commercial, group health and life insurance, and then opened an agency in downtown Chicago in 1999. Following a move to Florida, Flagler opened the new We Insure agency with his son David Flagler.

Flagler says, “We Insure will allow me to do what I do best, which is to develop relationships and sell insurance, with We Insure as my backroom service center.”

“We Insure is an attractive independent insurance model because we offer full support in operations, technology and marketing. This allows franchise partners to focus on providing superior service to their customers and growing those relationships,” says We Insure Chief Development Officer, Chris Pflueger. “With his many years of experience, Bill could have chosen to launch his new agency independently, but he selected We Insure as a partner — and we believe that’s a testament to the level of support we provide agency owners.”

We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 100 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.

We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low Cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisees’ satisfaction and performance rankings.

We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchise owners in the U.S. We Insure is expanding rapidly with more than 150 retail locations nationwide. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.

