Graduates From the “Hire Diverse Testers” Initiative Secure Jobs At Leading SaaS Companies

It has been exciting to see companies add black and brown tech professionals to their team, taking action against the “tech pipeline problem“ we’ve been passionately working to solve for many years.” — Stacy Kirk

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — The Hire Diverse Testers Initiative, the brainchild of QualityWorks’ Consulting Group, an LA-Based Software Firm, successfully placed four testers into testing positions just two months after graduation. The four graduates who were hired by Criteria Corp and Equinox Media will continue mentorship with the QualityWorks team throughout their endeavors.

Through the first training program, the Hire Diverse Testers project has built a pool of talented testing professionals with a makeup of over 80% Black, 75% women, and 12% Latinx. After 2 months of intensive training and continuous mentorship, the newly-minted testers have pulled in great interest from corporations that are committed to diversifying their tech teams. QualityWorks is now calling for more companies that have open testing positions to move beyond performative action by filling their roles with highly qualified candidates from the program.

Interested recruiters and companies may email [email protected] or sign up to learn more.

The initiative promises to provide project ready testers that have not only built core testing skills but also the fundamentals of agile, communication, collaboration. Candidates will also receive 6 months of customized technical mentorship by senior testers to meet the specific project needs of each company that joins the initiative. This eliminates the hassle of onboarding and significantly reduces the headache and high costs of a lengthy recruitment process.

About QualityWorks:

QualityWorks is an agile software consulting firm committed to the continuous delivery of high-quality software. We provide end-to-end software solutions that save our clients thousands in resource costs, decrease their time to market, and drive team and process optimization. Our services include custom software development and all aspects of software testing from functional to performance and penetration testing. Our unique value is that we are not just technical experts, we are also coaches who empower teams through process improvement training as well as Cybersecurity, QA, and DevOps coaching based on agile best practices. QualityWorks has trained more than 150 persons from diverse professional backgrounds to become sought-after software testing professionals over the last 10 years.

