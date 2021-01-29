Cottonwood Apartments Is Ranked Among the 2020 Elite 1% Properties for Online Reputation by J Turner Research



GREENVILLE, MS, USA, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Cottonwood Apartments has been recognized among the Elite 1% properties in the nation with the best online reputation for 2020 by J Turner Research, the leading market research firm exclusively serving the multifamily industry. Just 1,303 properties earned this distinction.

The Elite 1% ORA™ Power Ranking is an annual ranking based on monthly online reputation research of over 122,000 apartments across multiple review sites and Internet Listing Services (ILSs). J Turner assigns an independent Online Reputation Assessment score (ORA™) to each property based on a scale of 0-100, and this score determines a property’s rank. The ORA™ score was developed by J Turner to simplify how online reputation is measured. It serves as the multifamily industry standard to measure a property’s online reputation.

To be eligible for this ranking, a property had to register a minimum ORA™ score of 90. For properties with the same ORA™ score, the property with the higher number of reviews ranked higher. The national average ORA™ is 65.73. Cottonwood Apartments scored 90.

The annual Elite 1% ranking is part of the ORA™ Power Ranking series published by Multifamily Executive (MFE). Each month, MFE features a ranking of properties and management companies based on their ORA™ scores. A property or a management company does not have to be a J Turner Research client to qualify for this ranking. To learn more about ORA™, please visit https://jturner.us/ora.

“We take great pride in being recognized as an ORA™ Elite 1% property by J Turner Research, especially for 2020. Last year was an incredibly challenging year and our team went above and beyond to keep residents happy despite the turmoil of the pandemic. Congratulations to our team and thank you to our residents for expressing their appreciation for our community online!”

About Cottonwood Apartments

Cottonwood Apartments, located in Greenville, MS, offers spacious 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom apartment homes designed with the extra touches that a space a home. Interiors feature custom wallpaper in the bathrooms and kitchen, brass chandeliers in the dining rooms and ceiling fans in the living rooms and main bedrooms. Cottonwood Apartments is operated by Haley Residential, headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About J Turner Research

J Turner Research is the leading full-circle online reputation management firm that empowers multifamily companies with data to drive revenue. The company’s unique 360-degree process, enables clients to enhance resident satisfaction, increase closing ratios, and improve online reputation. J Turner’s Online Reputation Assessment™ (ORA™) score serves as the multifamily industry standard for measuring a property’s online reputation. www.jturnerresearch.com.

