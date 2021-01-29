Bob Myers Appoints Michael Weist to SkyL LLC Team as Ecosystem Star Builder



Michael Weist Jawline SkyL Logo Bob Meyers, CEO of SkyL

CEO of Juice Krate Media Group Joins to Advance Networking

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Chairman of SkyL LLC, the Florida-based entrepreneurship venture, Bob Myers, has announced the appointment of Michael Weist, CEO of Juice Krate Media Group and lead of Hulu’s Jawline. As SkyL’s new Ecosystem Star Builder, Michael will leverage his industry expertise in digital media and influencer relations for the brand expansion of Bob Myers’s newest venture.

SkyL helps entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs scale their startup by providing the connection of an ecosystem of partners to enhance the startup’s vision and push the concept past its present potential. SkyL’s current customer base includes clients such as Airriva, Livate, SmartSurj, MyPerfectDose, Tublian, and SmartTrade.

“I have been in the race with many Fortune 500 companies with valued friends. I have always taken on projects that are fraught with opportunity or risk, as I thrive on the challenging and the seemingly impossible,” stated CEO of SkyL, Bob Myers. “The next chapter of my career is 100 percent focused on helping bold entrepreneurs and corporate intrapreneurs who want to succeed.”

“I’m incredibly excited to be working with Bob Myers all while learning from his over 30 years of experience and knowledge. I believe Bob is a great leader and mentor for any young entrepreneur – he’s sharing the power of starting a scalable and life-changing business,” said Michael Weist, Founder of Juice Krate Media Group. “Being alongside Bob’s new chapter is a privilege and a huge win for both of us – we’re excited to be working together and I can’t wait to learn from Bob.”

Weist represents today’s top social media influencers and assists them with monetization, branding, merchandising, and live events. Previous clients Weist has worked with include Nike, Coca-Cola, Universal Studios, Burger King, Tommy Hilfiger, and Focus Features.

“I’ll focus on your success; you focus on acting and thinking differently. At SkyL we meet the market and exceed customer needs, we have a proven formula for success,” Myers added.

Bob Myers

Bob Myers is the former CEO of Pillar Technology and current Chairman of SKYL LLC. Pillar was acquired by Accenture. In 2013, Myers hosted a Ted Talk on IT business solutions. Myers has helped create innovative technology such as OnStar, a vehicle safety system. Myers’ background also consists of contributions to the developments of autonomous vehicles. Visit https://skyllc.com for more information.

Michael Weist

Michael Weist is the founder and CEO of Juice Krate Media Group, LLC, an entertainment media company, and lead of Hulu’s award-winning original documentary, Jawline. A proud Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok media partner, Weist has helped pioneer the top social media platforms of today. Weist’s industry-known social media campaigns include his #KindComments with Instagram, which appeared with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. Visit https://juicekrate.com for more information.

Jawline: Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original Documentary

___

