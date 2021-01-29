New Book on Emotionally Intelligent Leadership Achieves #1 International Amazon Bestseller Status on Launch Day!

Web Analytics Made Easy - StatCounter
January 29, 2021
FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Ignite Press announced this week that Mary Pat Knight’s new book, The Humanized Leader: The Transformative Power of Emotionally Intelligent Leadership to Impact Culture, Team and Business Results, became a #1 international bestseller on Amazon this week in the categories of Management and Leadership, Organizational Change, Communication in Management, and more!

The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3qHJvJz

The Humanized Leader offers practical insight on how to uncover your strengths as a leader and become your most powerful and conscious self.

“For years I have been coaching my clients to bring their whole beings to both their business lives and personal lives,” says Knight. “It’s the compartmentalizing and shapeshifting from professional to personal that creates disconnection and callousness. My leaders were WHOLE LEADERS. Thus, The Humanized Leader was born. This book reflects the philosophies and skill sets necessary to provide humanized leadership to your life and business.”

To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.

Mary Pat Knight is a speaker, coach, and author. She is the founder and CEO of Leaders Inspired, a training and development firm that creates individual and team leadership transformation. Her 30-year career spans executive leadership positions in marketing, operations, strategic planning, human resources, management and employee development, and executive coaching.

The Humanized Leader is based upon her simple, yet powerful system for creating Emotional Intelligence, robust leadership, and transformative cultures. She has helped thousands to express themselves authentically, work from a place of courage, and find an inner unshakable belief in themselves. She teaches others how to lead both
personally and professionally in integrity and free of compromise. Her mission is to inspire business transformation and develop solid leadership, remembering that when you are inspired in the workplace, you inspire the world.
Mary Pat resides in the Chicagoland area.

Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/3qHJvJz to purchase the book and to learn more!

For booking information, contact [email protected]

Contact Info:
Mary Pat Knight
www.leadersinspired.com
www.thehumanizedleader.com

Malia Sexton
Ignite Press
+1 559-477-4202
email us here

