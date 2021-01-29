WestJet halts Mexico and Caribbean flights at request of Canadian government

WestJet ceases flying to 14 destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean



The WestJet Group today announced it would temporarily cease international flying to 14 sun destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean in response to a request from the Government of Canada.

“The government asked, and we agreed,” said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. “While we know that air travel is responsible for less than two percent of cases since the start of the crisis, and even less today, we recognize the Government of Canada’s ask is a precautionary measure. We also note that the overwhelming majority of quarantine exemptions, well over 90 percent in fact, are connected to land borders and not air travel. We have responded to their request and will suspend service to destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean.”

Effective Sunday, January 31 at 12:01 a.m. ET, WestJet will suspend southbound operations to the following destinations until April 30. Over the subsequent two weeks, WestJet will work to bring our guests already in destination back to Canada.

Vancouver – Puerto Vallarta, Mexico



Vancouver – Cancun, Mexico



Vancouver – Cabo San Lucas, Mexico



Calgary – Cabo San Lucas, Mexico



Calgary – Puerto Vallarta, Mexico



Calgary – Cancun, Mexico,



Calgary – Liberia, Costa Rica



Edmonton – Cancun, Mexico



Edmonton – Puerto Vallarta, Mexico



Toronto – Cancun, Mexico



Toronto – Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic



Toronto – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic



Toronto – Kingston, Jamaica



Toronto – Montego Bay, Jamaica



Toronto – Liberia, Costa Rica



Toronto – Varadero, Cuba



Toronto – Saint Lucia



Toronto – Saint Marten



Toronto – Nassau, Bahamas



Toronto – Bermuda



Edmonton – Mazatlan, Mexico (Swoop)



Edmonton – Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (Swoop)



Toronto – Montego Bay, Jamaica (Swoop)



Toronto – Cancun, Mexico (Swoop)

Through its Safety Above All program, the WestJet Group has implemented extensive safety measures since the start of the pandemic and as a result, there have been no documented cases of person-to-person transmission onboard the airline’s flights.

“The pandemic has had devastating impacts on our hard-working people, and they have made tremendous sacrifices throughout,” continued Sims. “The government recognizes how uniquely hard hit our industry has been and has acknowledged our efforts to curb the spread of the virus. We note their words of support for our airline as a strong partner in the fight against COVID-19.”

For guests with travel booked during the impacted period, WestJet will proactively notify them of their options.