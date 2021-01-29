Travel CEO Bags World’s Best Travel CRM Software & Best Travel Agency Software at International Travel Awards



Best Travel CRM Software

Travel CEO wins World's Best Travel CRM Software at International Travel Awards 2020

The Best Travel CRM software takes travel agency business to next new heights” — Karthik – Director, Travel CEO

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — The International Travel Awards by KSA is one of the most prestigious hospitality and tourism awards in the world. So, it is a matter of great pride to announce that Travel CEO is the winner for World’s Best Travel CRM Software & Best Travel Agency Software at the ITA 2020. The ITA recognises the best players in the hotel and travel industry, who have managed to win their clients’ hearts with top-quality, dedicated services.

The influence of the International Travel Awards is spread across every continent in over 120 countries. Each year, thousands of nominees vie for the highly-regarded trophy in more than 100 categories. The consumers and tourism industry professionals vote for the winners. So an ITA in one’s belt is a mark of the immovable trust gained over the years and the guarantee of world-class service to patrons and potential customers.

Travel CEO is a complete Travel Agency management software which is more Suitable for Travel Agents, Tour Operators and DMCs around the world. Over 15000+ travel companies are benefited from this masterpiece. The Travel CEO software is built with more than 10 vital features, every travel agents would love it such as Travel agency CRM software, Tour Itinerary Builder, Travel Invoices, Credit / Debit Card Payments, Booking Workflow Management, Booking Task Automations , Clients Profile and Management, Supplier Contacts Management, Customer Payment Management, Supplier Payment System, Travel Accounting System, Graphical and Excel Reports and Appointment fixing System

This Best Travel CRM Software provides the best features at unbelievable lowest prices. Being cloud-based software, one can subscribe to the service any time at 0 set-up cost. There is no annual maintenance cost either. Users can sign up on a monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or yearly basis, so they get to take a trial before sign-up. Travel CEO only charges for software license and additional user sign-ups. This is the most reasonably priced tour operator software out there.

At Travel CEO, clients get a highly enriched platform for a business to expand on. The customer can store unlimited leads, contacts and bookings and also manages them alongside profits, itineraries and invoices, making regular reports and automated follow-ups. Best of all, no additional software is required. All a user must do is sign up, and then log in from the homepage with the username and password provided, and it is good to go! The whole team can then work efficiently from a unified, easy-to-use interface to take the business to great heights.

About Company: Travel CEO is leading travel agency CRM software providing top-of-the-line CRM services to travel agents and tourism companies all over the world. Its easy-to-use, cloud-based software expertly generates leads, manages CRM and organises business operations under one roof. It is greatly user-centric in approach, providing a range of services at the most competitive prices possible.

