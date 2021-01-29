EDRM Announces Reed Smith LLP as Newest Partner



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

Setting the global standards for e-discovery Reed Smith LLP

We are very grateful to our wonderful partner, Reed Smith, for their commitment to education and shared community work product.” — Mary Mack, CEO, EDRM

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce award-winning global law firm Reed Smith as its newest partner.

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners such as Reed Smith are the ability to connect and network via events, share services and offerings, and enhance brand awareness in a global community comprising the most knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals contributing to enhancing e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

Members of the Reed Smith team also are primary contributors to EDRM projects such as the GDPR Project. David Cohen, partner and chair of Reed Smith’s Records and E-Discovery Group, is the chair of EDRM’s Project Trustees and an advisory council member.

“We are very grateful to our wonderful partner, Reed Smith, for their commitment to education and shared community work product,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “Reed Smith’s Dave Cohen has gone above and beyond to steward our Project Trustee leaders and drive great innovative ideas.”

This partnership provides Reed Smith access to the global EDRM community, comprising 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers in 113 countries spanning six continents.

“At Reed Smith we are proud to be part of the EDRM Community and active in EDRM projects that advance and improve e-discovery practice and information governance for the business community, litigation parties, the bench and the bar,” Cohen said. “We look forward to continued involvement and support of EDRM and its members.”

About Reed Smith

At Reed Smith, we apply our global experience in law to drive progress for our clients, for ourselves and for our communities. By delivering smarter and more creative legal services, we not only enrich our clients’ experiences with us, but also support them in achieving their business goals. Our long-standing relationships, international outlook, and collaborative structure make us a go-to partner for the speedy resolution of complex disputes, regulatory matters and information governance challenges. Download Reed Smith’s e-discovery app for Android or iPhone or visit www.reedsmith.com/RED to learn more.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here