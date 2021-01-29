GEO Receives It's Second Patent for the GEO Nitinol Staple



RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics (GEO), a developer of RFID technology, medical devices, and software solutions in the healthcare industry announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent 10,588,319 entitled Bone Staple Insertion Tool and Related Method.

“This is the second nitinol staple-related patent that GEO has added to its arsenal. This inserter has been commercially available since 2019 and feedback from the surgeon community is tremendous. The efficacy and ease of use makes this one of the more popular solutions that GEO has in the market,” said Michael Simpson, GEO’s Chief Executive Officer. “Having this system RFID-tracked inside the GEO CART along with a complete disposable instrument set adds additional opportunity to increase patient safety and lower healthcare costs.”

GEO launched the Nitinol Staple System in 2019 and its subsequent top line growth has been significant. Surgeon feedback on the staple inserter effectiveness has been overwhelmingly positive and it has already garnered a number of approvals within health systems throughout the United States.

