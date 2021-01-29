Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan achieves 91% on-time performance in 2020

In 2020, FlyArystan flew 9814 flights carrying 1.5 million passengers, with 8930 of those flights being on-time



FlyArystan, Kazakhstan’s Low Fare Airline recorded another strong on-time performance (OTP) result for December 2020, with 85% of flights departing on time. For the whole of 2020 FlyArystan achieved 91% OTP.

“In 2020, FlyArystan flew 9814 flights carrying 1.5 million passengers, with 8930 of those flights being on-time,” said Director of Flight Operations, Captain Berdykhan Agmurov. “The onset of winter flying did hamper us in December, with weather conditions at some airports preventing us from flying. We do not make any special allowance for winter conditions, with the OTP result achieved for December reflecting the challenging conditions faced during winter storms. The entire airline places a huge effort into delivering a reliable service to our customers. They can book with confidence knowing that FlyArystan is the on-time airline.”

The global OTP benchmark for airlines is that 85% of flights should depart on-time. OTP calculations must include all delays and is an indication of how reliable an airline is on delivering on its commitment to when a flight will depart. FlyArystan makes no exceptions for bad weather, air traffic control, delays from suppliers or any other issues.