Munich Airport receives ACI Airport Health certificate

The airport association ACI World has presented Munich Airport with an certificate for its commitment to preventing the further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The “ACI Airport Health certificate” confirms Munich Airport’s successful implementation of effective health and safety measures in accordance with the recommendations of the ICAO Council’s Aviation Recovery Task Force and the joint EASA/ECDC Aviation Health Safety Protocol. The ACI EUROPE guidelines for safe air travel are also consistently implemented at Munich Airport.

The ACI Airport Health Accreditation program makes health and safety measures at airports measurable and transparent for passengers, employees and authorities. Airports can use the program to review their measures and processes and have them certified by an independent party. In this way, the program ensures compliance with and implementation of global ICAO guidelines. Travelers can therefore be sure about the quality of health and safety precautions at the respective airports, creating confidence in safe travel.

As part of the certification process, disinfection and cleaning measures, precautions taken to comply with social distancing regulations, ventilation and air conditioning in passenger areas, route guidance and the information provided to passengers were all reviewed. All passenger areas and processes were taken into account, including entry and exit areas, check-in counters, security checkpoints, boarding gates, lounges, catering and retail units, passenger boarding bridges, escalators, elevators, entry checks and baggage claim.

Munich Airport scored highly in all areas, fully meeting the strict requirements.

“We are delighted to receive this important award. It confirms our full commitment to providing passengers and employees with a safe stay at Munich Airport. This is also in line with our commitment to quality as a five-star airport,” said Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport.

“ACI’s Airport Health Accreditation Programme promotes best practices and helps align efforts across the industry to harmonize measures, processes, and procedures and I congratulate Munich Airport in successfully achieving accreditation. The recovery of the industry from the impacts of COVID-19 requires a coordinated, global effort, and Munich Airport’s accreditation shows that it is committed to high standards of health and hygiene that accord with globally-recognized standards and protocols,” explains Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General ACI World.