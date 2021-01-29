Six Activities Travelers Are Clamoring To Enjoy Along SC’s Hammock Coast in 2021



A shelling tour along the Hammock Coast may offer an unforgettable view of a rainbow

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC, US, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — With 2020 mercifully in the rearview mirror and multiple Covid-19 vaccines being distributed, there is hope some semblance of normalcy will soon begin returning to America, including the resumption of leisure travel.

When vacationers return to the road and skies, destinations like South Carolina’s acclaimed Hammock Coast – where stunning natural beauty and abundant outdoor activities have long been at the heart of the area’s appeal – will be more attractive than ever.

Comprised of six coastal communities – Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island, Georgetown and Andrews – in Georgetown County, the Hammock Coast is the destination of choice for savvy Palmetto State travelers. Located to the south of Myrtle Beach and just north of Charleston, the Hammock Coast offers the best of both destinations in a more casual environment.

With spring on the horizon, here are six Hammock Coast activities sure to be at the top of to-do lists for travelers itching to take a trip.

• A shelling and lighthouse cruise can create memories that last a lifetime. The unforgettable tours ferry passengers on pontoon boats, passing by the site of a Civil War wreck en route to North Island, a barrier island at the point where Winyah Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean. The quality of the shelling is matched only by the undisturbed views of the Atlantic Ocean coast.

• Speaking of the Atlantic, a spring fishing trip will be on the list for outdoors-inclined travelers. The Hammock Coast is home to great in-shore fishing and has access to the Gulf Stream, where everything from bluefin tuna and dolphin (mahi-mahi) to a marlin might be on a happy angler’s line.

• The Hammock Coast is home to the Waccamaw Trail, a collection of 12 unforgettable courses, and in the spring there are few layouts in America as pretty as Caledonia Golf & Fish Club. When the azaleas are in bloom, the Mike Strantz design is at its stunning best. If you don’t play golf, you can still enjoy the drive through a ½-mile alley of oak trees and have lunch on the clubhouse deck, which overlooks the 18th green and the marshy waters of the Waccamaw Neck.

• Brookgreen Gardens isn’t just one of South Carolina’s most popular attractions, it’s one of America’s premier botanical gardens. Brookgreen offers a selection of tours, programs, and exhibits for all ages. Guests may stroll through the gardens on a guided tour or explore the beautiful spaces on their own.

• Huntington Beach State Park (HBSP) is one of the premier bird-watching destinations on the East Coast and that’s just the tip of the popular park’s offerings. With three miles of pristine beach, Atalaya, the Moorish-style winter home of Archer and Anna Hyatt Huntington, a nature center and miles of bike trails, HBSP is one of the area’s landmark attractions.

• The Marshwalk, a ½-mile wooden boardwalk that is home to seven restaurants and endless live music, is one of South Carolina’s most popular dining and nightlife destinations. The views of Murrells Inlet and the accompanying marina are spectacular. Here is to hoping the walkway is again teeming with people enjoying the best of the Seafood Capital of South Carolina.

For more information, visit www.HammockCoastSC.com.

About South Carolina’s Hammock Coast

Georgetown County’s casual charm and Southern hospitality earned it the nickname Hammock Coast. Adventure and relaxation blend together in perfect harmony, like the flowing and ebbing of waves on the county’s famed beaches. With six communities – Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island, Georgetown and Andrews – comprising the pristine coastal area between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, visitors can experience South Carolina’s Hammock Coast like never before.

For more information about all of the Hammock Coast, visit www.HammockCoastSC.com.

___

