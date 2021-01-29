Covington Law, PLLC Announces Carolyn Marshall Covington To Join Our Team



Andrew Covington CEO and Carolyn Covington, Brand Strategist Team Carolyn Covington, Keynote Speaker Raleigh Mayor’s Luncheon. Chief Brand Strategist

Covington Law is proud to announce that Carolyn Marshall Covington, a recognized thought leader, has joined their team as Chief Brand Strategist.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Carolyn Marshall Covington joins the team after decades of experience consulting businesses in the beauty and fashion industries. She was diagnosed with a degenerative eye condition, which over time causes blindness. In spite of the challenges, she chose faith over fear. Carolyn was determined to stay on track. She knew exactly what she was purposed to do; trust God’s help, and guidance, to courageously meet the moment.

In 2016, Carolyn founded a North Carolina non-profit. Insightful Visionaries, answering a call to empower persons with disabilities by encouraging socialization and other esteem-building opportunities. In 2019, Carolyn was honored by WRAL TV as a beacon of light in the community, and role model of strength and determination. In 2020, she was inducted into (NAWBO). NC National Association of Women Business Owners Hall of Fame.

Andrew Covington Esquire, of Covington Law, PLLC, considers his parents Carolyn and Connell Covington as mentors His decision to invite his mother to join his leadership team was easy. “My parents modeled self-reliance as an ethos. Love was abundant in our home, but failure, without a ‘try’ was not an option for my older brother and me”.

Covington Law Firm has introduced the essential Corporate Identity Package designed to help start-ups who aim to solidify their business strategies and build brand awareness going into 2021. The package is inclusive of, an initial consultation, Limited Liability Company Filing (LLC) or Corporation Filing, Operating Agreement, Assumed Business Name Certificate (DBA), Employer Identification Number Registration (EIN), Sales and Use Certificate (if applicable), and a Press Release Announcement. The price for the complete start-up package is $1099. For a limited time, the package is available at a discounted rate of $899.

The Covington Law team works with each client to solidify business needs to ensure that they hit the ground running, and are able to focus on day-to-day operations. Covington Law was founded and purposed by Andrew Covington, Esq, to provide exceptional legal representation in the following areas: Business and Entertainment, and is based in Washington, DC.

___

