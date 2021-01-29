California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in California to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste About Significant Compensation-if He Had Heavy Asbestos Exposure in the Navy



“We want a Navy Veteran with lung cancer-and who had exposure to asbestos in the service to get compensated-but most won’t because they do not realize how significant their compensation might be.” — California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — The California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If you are a Navy Veteran with lung cancer anywhere in California and decades ago you had heavy exposure to asbestos in the service please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer and who prior to 1982 had heavy exposure to asbestos-depends on how, where, and when he was exposed to asbestos. Typically, a Navy Veteran like this was exposed on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard.

“We want a Navy Veteran with lung cancer-and who had exposure to asbestos in the service to get compensated-but most won’t because they do not realize how significant their compensation might be. The $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for people like this. The typical Navy Veteran we assist is over 65 years old, and his asbestos exposure occurred in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s. If the person we have described sounds like your husband or family member please call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. This is worth your time.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere in California. https://California.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in California include US Navy Veterans, workers at one of California’s more than 70 power plants, shipyard workers in San Diego, Long Beach, or San Francisco, oil refinery workers in Long Beach or Martinez, manufacturing workers, public utility workers plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://California.USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC’s website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

