Essentia Organic Mattress Celebrates 16 Years of Sleep Wellness, Beyond Organic Technology & $1.2M in Donations in 2021

Essentia Celebrates 16 Years of Manufacturing Performance Sleep! Essentia. Clean. Organic. Sleep.

Celebrating 16 years of innovative patented technologies & creating performance sleep products while giving back locally and ensuring sleep wellness for all.

Our Betterhood program represents the core values at Essentia. We focus on giving wellness through sleep, being a good eco citizen for the spaces we share, and sharing what we can with those in need.” — Jack Dell’Accio, Essentia Founder & CEO

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Essentia, the maker of the world’s only natural memory foam mattresses, is proud to celebrate 16 years of building a healthy sleep movement always keeping the customers’ health top of mind. Essentia has consistently pushed the bounds of what healthy sleep means, making it more than just the certifications but focusing on performance sleep built to ensure the Essentia sleeper experiences restorative sleep on a safe sleep surface without the use of harmful chemicals found in synthetic mattresses.

Essentia’s Beyond Organic initiative is at the core of all Essentia product design and processes. Essentia mattresses are and always have been far beyond organic. The products and components are thoughtfully designed and sourced for clean, ethical, and life replenishing sleep. Made in Essentia’s GOLS and GOTS certified organic factory, Essentia products are always Vegan and Cruelty-Free assuring the purest possible outcome to preserve clean and healthy indoor air quality while achieving the highest recovery performance and sleep benefits.

“Being true to our “Beyond Organic” values, Essentia products are always Vegan and Cruelty-Free, our old world methodologies are not easy but they are the right way to assure the purest possible outcome to preserve clean and healthy indoor air quality while achieving the highest recovery performance and sleep benefits ever.” Jack Dell’Accio, CEO & Founder of Essentia, on Essentia’s Beyond Organic initiative.

In the past year, Essentia has also addressed the issues of electromagnetic fields from 5G towers, microwaves, electronics as well as fields from synthetic components such as foams, plastics, and glues which can be further distorted by metals and coils in mattresses and the effect on the body. Essentia introduced its proprietary EMF Barrier Foam Formula which, through the blending of natural minerals, into its natural memory foam amplifies the natural vibration of the natural memory foam and maintains a constant natural wave pattern. While not blocking the transmission of data and cell phones from operating, the foam barrier does overpower the vibration pattern which would otherwise disrupt the natural wellness flow that creates balance and healing.

This year Essentia also announced it’s new overarching Betterhood program, managed from Essentia’s GOLS and GOTS certified organic factory headquarter, the new Betterhood will see Essentia donating mattresses, foundations, and pillows to local charities with a focus on charities that directly benefit the focus of spreading wellness through sleep with a donation goal of over $1.2 million worth of product over the year. This includes charities that help families impacted by natural disasters, job loss, and other issues highlighted by COVID-19 such as women and children in abusive environments and those suffering from depression.

“The Betterhood program represents the core values at Essentia. We focus on giving wellness through sleep, being a good eco citizen for the spaces we share, and sharing what we can with those in need. Throughout the greater part of 2020, Covid-19 has reaped havoc on our communities in so many ways including mental health. Not all families have had a safe and happy space at home. The success of 2021 will rely on how strong we bounce back and in order to do so, we need to help our neighbors most in need.” Jack Dell’Accio, Essentia Founder & CEO.

Essentia’s accomplishments in manufacturing a performance sleep product are highlighted by the wellness experts such as Deepak Chopra, Dr. Mark Hyman, and Brian Clement, Director of the Hippocrates Health Institute. Essentia is the mattress of choice for athletes including over 25% of professional hockey players. Essentia also proudly manufactures the Stay Well mattress featured in Stay Well by Delos rooms in prestigious hotels such as the MGM Grand, Bellagio, and Aria to name a few.

About Essentia

Essentia is the world’s only natural memory foam company. Its mattresses are free of harmful toxins, allergens, and off-gases found in synthetic mattresses so that customers can reap the full health benefits of sleep, without harming them or the environment. Essentia was founded on this mission of ensuring people achieve their best rest possible, wishing them a good night for a better day. Offering top of the line, innovative, healthy sleep solutions championed by pro athletes and health gurus alike, Essentia’s patented natural memory foam and molding technology address comfort and health without compromise. To learn more, visit www.myessentia.com and stay updated on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Essentia’s Beyond Organic Initiative: It Starts At The Source.

___

