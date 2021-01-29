World’s favorite Handmade Carpet Destination – 41st India Carpet Expo: 27-31 Jan’21, India



41st India Carpet Expo – Mega Virtual Edition 41st India Carpet Expo – Mega Virtual Edition – Press Conference

The Virtual Expo will provide a platform to 200+ Indian exporters and approx. 300 buyers of 60+ countries.

Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, Hon’ble Union Minister of Textiles, Govt. of India requested all the International buyers, media professionals to visit and explore the carpet collection of India.” — Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, Hon’ble Union Minister of Textiles, Govt. of India

DELHI, INDIA, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — After the excitement of 72nd Republic Day, India is all set to delve into the virtual festivities of the 41st India Carpet Expo. 2021 virtual edition of the long running tradition of exhibiting the rich cultural essence of the handmade Indian Carpets and Rugs for an international audience. This event is managed & organized by the Carpet Export Promotion Council.

The India Carpet Expo is an initiative to bridge the gap between Indian products and demand of Handmade Carpets and floor coverings across the globe in the post pandemic era. It is Asia’s Largest Carpet Expo that offers a unique platform for the buyers & sellers to synergize in order to grow & strengthen the global carpet industry.

Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, Hon’ble Union Minister of Textiles & Women and Child Development, Govt. of India passed her inaugural message for the 41st India Carpet Expo, she requested all the International buyers, media professionals to visit and explore the carpet collection of India. (http://bit.ly/41stIndiaCarpetExpoSmriti). Senior Govt. Officials from Government of India, Ministry of Textile, Ministry of Commerce, Carpet Export Promotion Council and IBEF (India Brand Equity Foundation) inaugurated the mega virtual 41st edition of Indian Carpet Expo from New Delhi, India.

Mr. Shantmanu , Development Commissioner Handicrafts, , Ministry of Textiles was the Chief Guest of the inaugural session. Mr. Shantmanu shared the vision of Indian Carpet industry. He further addressed that Indian Carpet Expo is a mega platform where close to 200 prominent Member-Exporters from major carpet belt of Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Agra, Jaipur, Panipat, Jammu & Kashmir are showing their unique collection of Indian Hand-made Carpets. This expo being Asia’s largest expo, has received overwhelming response from around 300 overseas buyers spread across 64 Countries.

According to Mr. Siddh Nath Singh, Chairman of CEPC, “We are committed to make endeavours in promoting Indian manufacturers at various levels and have high expectations from the Virtual- Expo this year. This year we will be taking Indian exports of handmade carpet to much greater and newer heights. India carpet expo is an ideal platform for International Carpet Buyers, Buying houses, Buying Agents, Architects and Indian Carpet Manufacturers & Exporters to meet and establish long term business relationships. We are also planning to institute Design Awards during the India Carpet Expo.”

According to Shri Sanjay Kumar, Executive Director, CEPC, “We have prepared a dedicated Quick-Reaction Team assuring to provide 24X7 assistance to all our valuable. He further stressed the numerous queries received by CEPC from overseas buyers for the Indian Rugs Collection. India’s unique capability in adapting to any type of design, color, quality & size as per the provisions of the carpet buyers has made it a household name in the International market. Industry uses diverse raw materials from various ports of India i.e., wool, silk, manmade fiber, jute, cotton and various blends of different yarns. The industry is having immense potential for growth both in production and Exports. Industry is environment friendly and does not use scarce & perishable energy resources. The makes the Expo an extremely popular destination worldwide on Handmade Carpets.

According to Ms. Parul Singh, Associate Director, IBEF

Indian Carpets are the finest produce of India, they represent the heritage and glory of India. Today, India is the world’s largest producer and exporter of handmade carpets in terms of value and volume. Around 75-85% of carpets manufactured in India are exported. Indian carpets are known worldwide for their excellent design, fascinating colours and quality. The India Carpet Expo is a single stop platform to view the diverse range of collection of Indian Carpets across categories Hand knotted, Hand Tufted etc. Ms. Singh further added that there is a special range of Indian Carpet with a unique mark of Geographical Indications of India, besides this Indian carpet Industry is moving towards adapting sustainable practises in production of carpets. The sustainable practises include usage of environment friendly raw materials and also supportive labour practises. CEPC with the support of Industry has also opened up schools and have adopted various measures to support children and workers of this industry. IBEF, India Brand Equity Foundation, a division of the Ministry of Commerce, is a pioneer arm of Government of India to promote Made in India Products and Services.

41st India Carpet Expo – Mega Virtual Edition- Asia’s Largest Carpet Expo

