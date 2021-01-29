NEWS: Park City, UTAH “John Scott Underwood” Top 10, Winner, Best-of-State Construction, Premier Estate Builder



PARK CITY, UTAH, USA, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — John Scott Underwood remains to this day a pioneer estate home builder in Utah and surrounding states. Being responsible for the design and construction of numerous award-winning estate and residential homes in Utah has gained him a reputation for delivering exactly what his clients dream up, no matter how unusual their dream homes or building projects may be.

John Scott Underwood’s reputation for giving clients what they ask for did not develop overnight. It started in 1996 when he founded his own construction company, STARWOOD GROUPE. As a construction company specializing in building complicated, unusual projects, he quickly began construction on large, luxury estate homes in Park City, Draper, Holladay, Sandy and the surrounding areas.

Subsequently, since 1996, John Scott Underwood has broadened his specialization from building luxury estate homes to so much more. STARWOOD GROUPE now offers the design and construction of all kinds of residential and commercial buildings, from classic and modern homes to the most sophisticated office spaces. They also offer entire home remodeling, loft designs, shop designs and even unique pool installations and mountain-side homes. They don’t let complex designs or tricky locations get in their way.

John Scott Underwood, together with his award-winning design and construction team, offer to build their clients unique and high quality spaces using the latest building methods and technologies available. They also strive to use the most sustainable materials and resources, which allow them to design eco-friendly buildings for clients who want to ‘go green’ and even self-sustaining mountain-side homes for ‘off-the-grid’ adventurer types.

STARWOOD GROUPE has designed some of the most beautiful, not to mention expensive, residential and commercial buildings in Utah. They have a 5-star review and are currently rated as the number one construction company not only in Utah, but also in Wyoming, California and Arizona. Their years of experience with both private and corporate clients has afforded them an advantage of consumer confidence and loyalty that not many other construction companies in the area are able to rely on.

A long-time satisfied client, James Clarke, commented: “We have known and worked with John on a variety of home projects for over 15 years. We know him to be impeccable with his work and devoted to his craft. He delivers an exceptional finished product and doesn’t stop until we are not just satisfied – but elated! We give STARWOOD GROUPE our highest recommendation and look forward to future opportunities to work together with John and his team.”

John Scott Underwood has also been involved in very prestigious side-projects over the years, working as a private builder for the most exclusive clientele in Utah. Cultivating these long-term relationships over the years has led to even more construction projects by referral with a number of high-profile clients. This is what sets STARWOOD GROUPE apart from other construction companies and builders operating in the area. Their commitment to customer satisfaction, from initial communication to on-site guidance, is matched by their commitment to meeting their clients’ every design and construction needs.

John Scott Underwood lets his work speak for itself. Over the course of his career, he has been involved in some extraordinary constructions, consisting not only of luxury estate and commercial spaces but also man-made rivers and lakes, statues, bridges, giant water features, airplane runways and helicopter pads. He won the Exceptional Home Builder Award in the Salt Lake Parade of Homes, has been featured in multiple notable publications including Utah Style and Design Magazine, was on the cover of Salt Lake City Magazine, and has won numerous other awards for a number of residential and office buildings he and his design team have built over the years.

About STARWOOD GROUPE

STARWOOD GROUPE specializes in the design and construction of luxury, custom estate homes and commercial buildings. STARWOOD GROUPE is a 5-star reviewed construction company and also rated as the number one construction company in Utah, Wyoming, California and Arizona. As the founder of STARWOOD GROUPE, John Scott Underwood has become a leading figure of Utah’s construction industry. Since his studies at the University of Utah in Mechanical Engineering, he is now one of the most sought-out estate home builders in the region.

