Rama Sivaraman joins MENTIS, Inc. as Managing Director



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — MENTIS, Inc. announced the appointment of Rama Sivaraman as Managing Director for India with effect from January 05, 2021. As a member of the global management team, Ms. Sivaraman will be responsible both for delivering on operational aspects for the India region and also for contributing to planning and executing product strategy as a part of MENTIS’ global plan.

“We are pleased to welcome Rama to our family,” said Rajesh Parthasarathy, Founder and CEO of MENTIS, Inc. “Rama has been an integral part of MENTIS for some time now through her investments in our organization. She has been instrumental in shaping our growth strategies and product development plans. MENTIS is poised at the precipice of transformation from a bootstrap start-up to a mature information security organization with formidable product offerings. I believe Rama with her experience will be the perfect catalyst to help us make this transition.”

Previously, Ms. Sivaraman worked as the Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director, and Board Member of Polaris Consulting Services Ltd, where she managed diverse functions such as Human Resources, Delivery Assurance, and Business Finance. She was ranked as one of the Top 20 Woman Leaders in IT in India in August 2014 and has won the Woman Leadership Award for Excellence in the IT Sector at Singapore, instituted by CMO Asia in 2016.

On her appointment, Ms. Sivaraman stated, “For almost two decades, I have worked with the IT organizations of large global banks. Every year the mandatory budgetary spend on handling regulatory compliance projects has been huge, with data-protection-related changes being a very significant part of this spend. Most often, we would see the same code/database impacted by changes to existing laws. Having developed an expertise in this area over many years, I find MENTIS products very flexible and focused on providing solutions in line with the latest changes in the laws across countries. I’m excited to see how the MENTIS team can support businesses in this journey in a much faster, nimbler and flexible manner.”

About MENTIS:

Founded in 2004, MENTIS, Inc. was one of the first companies in what was then a fledgling data-security market. Guided by a visionary founder with a deep grounding in both business and technology, MENTIS immediately began to innovate and has never since stopped. Known for its responsiveness to the moving target that is risk and compliance, MENTIS continues to bring powerful products to the market, the result of the company’s deep analysis of new trends in risk, along with a collaboration with its customers to assess and weigh their current challenges.

MENTIS helps protects the data of some of the most iconic industries and institutions in the world. Its customer roster includes internet commerce pioneers and national airlines; higher education institutions ranging from the Ivy League to Land Grant schools; international industrial behemoths and retail giants; and global leaders in the highly regulated financial services and healthcare industries.

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here