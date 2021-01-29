Florida Author Donates Book Sales to No Kid Hungry



No Kid Hungry Tales from the Aether 26 Absurdities of Tragic Proportions

Childhood Hunger is Everyone’s Problem. Buy a Book, Feed a Child.

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — When author Matthew C. Woodruff was growing up, he and his four siblings were poor. “Though my mother tried her best to provide, and we did receive food assistance, there wasn’t always enough, and we had to rely on the help of relatives. I truly believe that children should never have to be hungry,” Woodruff says.

That is why Woodruff will donate all proceeds from the sale of his two books, 26 Absurdities of Tragic Proportions and Tales from the Aether -the Best Short Stories of 2020 to the non-profit organization No Kid Hungry the whole month of February, as he has for the past two years.

No Kid Hungry is a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world. No Kid Hungry helps to provide school breakfast, summer and afterschool meals, food skills education, research and policy, and advocacy.

Woodruff’s 26 Absurdities of Tragic Proportions is the companion stories to Edward Gorey’s alphabetized and macabre Gashlycrumb Tinies and, hilariously at times, details the events leading up to the final depiction in Gorey’s drawings. 26 Absurdities was a finalist in the 2019 American Fiction Awards.

Tales from the Aether is a compilation of 14 unusual tales ranging from the outrageous to the incomprehensible happenings in the protagonists lives, primarily set around various holidays. Tales from the Aether was a finalist in the 2020 International Book Awards for Fiction: Short Stories.

Both of Woodruff’s books are available online in paperback or any Ebook format anywhere books are purchased or can be ordered from any bookstore. 26 Absurdities in hardcover is exclusively sold through Barnes and Noble. Inscribed and signed copies are also available through Woodruff’s website, MattWoodruffAuthor.com.

Author Matthew C. Woodruff believes strongly in combatting childhood hunger and urges readers to buy a book and help feed a child.

