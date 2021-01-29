Key Capital to Distribute Novel Immune Supplement Globally



Key Capital to Launch its Promising Oral Pill Therapeutic which is to be Marketed as a Supplement

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — KEY CAPITAL CORPORATION (OTC Pink: KCPC) advises that as SARS-CoV-2 continues to spread, and reports of increases in daily infections, hospitalizations, and deaths are becoming regular, Key Capital plans to market its Immunitor partnered potentially therapeutic oral pill as a supplement commencing early February.

Immunitor’s proprietary and novel HapV+ ionic magnesium supplement, coupled with the patented Immunitor oral pill composition and delivery method, assures delivery of this powerful magnesium to the gut mucosa without degradation for optimal immune system benefit.

Company Chairman, Peter Boonen today stated, “Magnesium is critical for and supports healthy immunity, and we have significant expectancy for our unique immunity supplement. However, it’s important to understand that this supplement is not a medicine or treatment for COVID-19 or any disease or other medical condition.”

The body’s immune system in all cases is its first line of defense against infection by viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens, and magnesium is one of the immune system’s critically needed minerals. It is widely reported that around 50% of the western population is deficient in magnesium, which in turn means their immune systems are likely compromised to some degree – this gets worse with age and is why older people are more at risk where exposed to infection.

It is also known that the body immune system, as well as magnesium independently, supports natural ribosome instruction that helps to create, repair, and protect DNA and proteins. So introducing the powerful Immunitor proprietary ionic form of magnesium directly to the heart of the immune system, the gut mucosa, may well support natural immunity function. Preliminary independent laboratory tissue culture testings have also affirmed that HapV+ may strengthen antiviral defense.

Immunitor has already started production of the proprietary HapV+ magnesium at their GMP facility, and although early supplies will be limited, marketing is expected to commence globally by mid-February 2021.

Key Capital Corporation:

The Company’s focus is on the further development of its oral pill therapeutic vaccines through its Key Biotec and Immunitor partnering, particularly on advancing the highly-promising FDA Orphan Drug Designated V5 HCC liver cancer candidate. Additionally, where products can be marketed as supplements, the Company will actively explore these options.

For further information see: http://keybiotec.com and http://keycapitalcorp.com

For all inquiries please contact: Key Capital at +1 (646) 401-0177, or Peter Boonen, Chairman, at [email protected]

For Supplement interest registration or for wholesale inquiry contact: [email protected]

References:

http://jb.asm.org/content/200/18/e00212-18

http://www.magnesium.ca/how-magnesium-works/

http://ycharts.com/indicators/us_coronavirus_hospitalizations

http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/opdlisting/oopd/detailedIndex.cfm?cfgridkey=457714

http://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28443252/

Notice: The statements made in this Press Release, or on our websites, and in or on any of our product packaging have not been evaluated by the FDA or any other global authority or regulatory body. The magnesium immune products are not intended or represented to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. The information provided in this Press Release, or on our websites, and in or on any of our product packaging, is for informational purposes and not intended as medical advice, which in all cases should always be obtained from your doctor or other qualified health care professional.

Disclaimer: Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results, levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.

___

