Getting Started with a VPN: Best VPN Apps For Every Device



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

Connect to a VPN for maximum security and privacy

NEW DELHI, INDIA, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a software that helps internet users protect their privacy and identity on cyberspace. Its main function is to hide the user’s real IP address and replace it with a “new” IP address by connecting to a virtual tunnel created by the VPN tool. By this, the user’s online activities will be untraceable to the third parties roaming on the internet.

One could also use a VPN to bypass geo-blocked online contents like websites and apps, to make one’s online gaming’s performance faster, and to download via torrent anonymously.

Major Functions of a VPN

1. Encrypt the user’s data – with a VPN, one’s data won’t be seen by any third parties in cyberspace, making it impossible for the user to be bombarded with targeted advertising strategy. Also, the internet service provider (ISP) would not be able to see and throttle the user’s internet data.

2. Encrypting one’s online data also blocks cyberhackers to steal personal data like passwords, contact numbers, addresses, and banking and credit information.

Some VPNs have built-in ad and malware blocker – suspicious websites may contain online viruses like malware. Good thing, some VPNs, mostly, premium VPNs have a feature where these suspicious contents are automatically blocked on one’s devices. While some VPNs block annoying pop-up ads for their user’s browsing pleasure.

Legality of VPN

VPNs are legal in most parts of the world. But there are few countries like China and Iraq where the usage of non-government approved VPNs is strictly forbidden. Only the government-approved VPN, which probably complied to anti-privacy and censorship requirements are allowed to be downloaded by the people living there. After all, non-government approved VPNs are blocked in these countries so people from these countries won’t be able to access them.

Connecting to a VPN

Choose a VPN service. Here’s a recommended VPN for users– a free VPN that offers unlimited data, lightning speed, and great encryption.

Download the VPN service on the chosen device.

Choose a server location to connect with. And press the “connect” button found on the main interface of the VPN tool.

Best VPN Apps for Every Device

For Android

For iOs

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here