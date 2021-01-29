Green Globe Certifies Two Lefay Resorts & Residences Properties



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti

Lefay continues to spearhead green practices in sustainable tourism, setting new precedents for wellness resorts globally.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Green Globe recertified Lefay Resort & SPA Lago di Garda and awarded Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti its very first certification at the end of 2020.

“We are very happy to be awarded the inaugural Green Globe Certification of Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti as well as receiving recertification of Lefay Resort & SPA Lago di Garda once again. Personal wellness should never overlook environmental wellness. This is why the resorts of the Group have been designed and built with respect for the environment, in accordance with the Lefay philosophy, which has made social and environmental responsibility one of its principal, indispensable guidelines,” said Alcide Leali, CEO of Lefay Resorts & Residences.

Lefay continues to spearhead green practices in sustainable tourism, setting new precedents for wellness resorts globally. Ongoing efforts are made to reduce GHG emissions and high technology solutions are utilized to conserve energy at each property.

Neutralisation of CO2 Emissions

In 2011, Lefay commenced major efforts in tackling the issue of CO2 emissions. On the 20th of December that year, the company signed a voluntary agreement with the Ministry of the Environment and Protection of Land and Sea in Rome. The agreement promotes common projects aimed at assessing individual environmental footprints through the calculation of a carbon footprint and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Since 2013 Lefay Resort & SPA Lago di Garda has been compensating 100% of its carbon emissions. Compensation is made by discounting the outstanding share of carbon emissions against the purchase of CERs credits recognised by the UN in compliance with the provisions of the Kyoto protocol. Implementation of such programs is aimed at cutting CO2 emissions and other greenhouse gases in both developing and other countries.

Investment in Energy Conservation

Lefay has invested in new technologies that enable more efficient use of energy and the extensive utilisation of clean and renewable energy sources. These cutting-edge technologies assist in providing guests with the luxury of all comforts and services whilst retaining the utmost respect for the environment.

In particular, the Technology Facility at Lefay Resort & SPA Lago di Garda is comprised of a biomass plant, a micro-turbine cogeneration plant and an absorption cooling system. It is one of the few plants of this type in Italy that ensures 75% of cooling production and uses heat emitted through the exhaust of the micro-turbines and the biomass boiler to generate cool air. The remaining 25% of cooling is produced by a high-performance compression cooling system. The biomass plants are fed by wood chips, local woods and gardening waste to produce thermal energy with significantly reduced carbon emissions which is used for heating rooms, swimming pools and producing sanitary warm water.

At Lefay Resort & SPA Lago di Garda, the biomass plant covers around 70% of the property’s demand and allows an annual oil saving of about 220,000 litres equivalent to an annual CO2 emission reduction worth about 510 tons. At Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti, it is estimated that the biomass boiler, with a nominal power of 1,100 kW, covers more than 50% of the needs of the property. Here the annual oil saving is about 300,000 litres, which corresponds to a CO2 emissions reduction of about 900 tons.

In addition to the biomass plant and the cogeneration plant at Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti, a free cooling system has been installed with two air-cooled chillers. The system operates primarily during the favourable weather conditions in summer when cool outdoor air can be used as a cooling source rather than a refrigeration process.

About Green Globe Certification

Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com

Contact

Mirella Prandelli

PR & Communication Manager

Lefay Resorts & Residences

ITALY

T. +39 0365 441748

E. [email protected]lefayresorts.com

W. lefayresorts.com

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here