Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo: The Embodiment of Green Luxury

Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo supports the Mr. Goodfish Programme

Green Globe recertified the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo for the second consecutive year at the end of last year.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo is one of the four hotels of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Group. The iconic Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, sitting right at the heart of the action on Place du Casino, offers guests an unparalleled experience, combining the magic of a legendary hotel with exceptional things to see and do – from Michelin-starred restaurants to the Jewellers’ Courtyard, Opéra Garnier, Casino de Monte-Carlo, Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo and much more – all rolled into one.

“In 2019, Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo received Green Globe Certification for the first time after four years of completing renovations. The Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo has entered a new era taking green engagements and eco-friendly daily activities across all departments of our legendary hotel ever so seriously. I am very proud to see that we continued our efforts in 2020 in sustainable development at all levels in the hotel,” said Mr. Artolli, Managing Director of Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo upon receiving recertification of the property.

The hotel remains committed to its sustainability goals in 2021. Here we explore some of the green initiatives carried out at Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo over the past year.

Sustainable Historic Building – BREEAM Rating

The palatial and elegant Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo was built in 1864. The quality of the extensive renovations undertaken at the property took into account the standards of the European BREEAM label for which the hotel attained a rating of VERY GOOD. The hotel and staff are equally proud of this achievement and are confident in taking on further challenges to optimise sustainable outcomes. Take for instance the installation of a CTM (Centralized Technical Management) system that enables improved management of energy usage now and into the future.

Mr. Goodfish Initiative

Since August 2020, restaurants at Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo have committed to supporting the Mr. Goodfish programme. The hotel has decided to participate in the Mr. Goodfish programme in partnership with the Prince Albert II de Monaco Foundation to preserve marine species. The programme promotes a shift in mind-sets and raises awareness of the importance of preserving our planet at all levels. It aims to encourage people to eat lesser known but delicious species of fish rather than continuing the overfishing of endangered species such as bluefin tuna.

Social Responsibility

The Louis XV – Alain Ducasse Hôtel de Paris restaurant organized a fundraiser by selling panettone and successfully raised a total amount of 3 210€. These profits were donated to the Hervé Gourdel Association to help victims who lost everything as a result of Storm Alex in October 2020 that caused severe damage to buildings, natural areas and livelihoods in the South of France.

Water Conservation

One of the priorities of the hotel is to encourage customers to save water by changing their towels and sheets every second day rather than daily. The linen and towel reuse program is promoted with a reminder notice placed in each guest room.

About Green Globe Certification

Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com

Contact

Agathe Concas

Press Relations and Institutional Partnerships Assistant

Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

MONACO

T. +377 98 06 64 14

E: [email protected]

W: montecarlosbm.com

___

