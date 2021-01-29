National Safe Boating Council Partners with Carefree Boat Club



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

Carefree Boat Club & National Safe Boating Council Partnership National Safe Boating Council Certified Trainers

Carefree Boat Club and NSBC (National Safe Boating Council) have partnered to provide a safer recreational boating experience.

2020 saw an unprecedented uptick of new boaters and the partnership of Carefree Boat Club and the NSBC instills confidence in boat handling and our members’ safety skills.” — Captain Ryan W., Carefree Boat Club Ops Manager, NSBC Certified Trainer

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Carefree Boat Club and NSBC (National Safe Boating Council) have partnered to provide a safer recreational boating experience. The NSBC is devoted to fostering safe and responsible recreational boating nationwide. Carefree Boat Club delivers safety training and boat handling skills to all of its members. This partnership takes safety training to the next level. Carefree Boat Club trainers are certified as NSBC Instructors to provide boat club members with NSBC’s Boat Control On-Water Training course.

This curriculum is offered in four modules:

1) Introduction to Powerboating, 2) Precision Docking and Boat Handling, 3) Open Water Boat Handling, 4) Open Water Advanced Maneuvers

Carefree Boat Club Trainers NSBC Certified

This is the perfect marriage for Carefree and the NSBC. Carefree Boat Club fleets consist of a variety of boat models ranging from 17’ to 28’. Members of Carefree can be seasoned previous boat owners or brand new to boating. Carefree has always provided boat safety and handling training. The additional certification with NSBC is just one more step in providing the best boating experience. Carefree Boat Club has over 90+ locations, 3800 members, 43,000 boat outings per year, and over 557 boats available and growing! Carefree’s NSBC certified instruction helps keep their boating members and the other boater on the same waters safe!

What does it mean to be an NSBC Certified Instructor at Carefree Boat Club?

Candidates must complete the NSBC curriculum and maintain the certification with on-going NSBC certified education credits. The train-the-trainer model is done over three (3) days by an NSBC Certified Instructor. Class is limited to four (4) Instructor Candidates. The curriculum teaches maneuvers in close quarters, at various speeds, and in advanced open waters. Candidates must successfully perform each skill and demonstrate they can teach each skill. These are the same skills that Carefree trainers teach to their members!

How does an applicant become a Certified NSBC Instructor?

The NSBC certifies instructors using their own meticulously cultivated course: Essential of Close-Quarters & Open Water Boat Control Instructor Certification Course. The course is three full days: 2 hours of classroom and the rest of the time is on the water. The preferred boat to use for training is a center console boat under 26’. The course is designed to build upon boating safety knowledge and skills by beginning at the docks and progressing to open waters. Continuing education requirements maintain the skills and keep the instructors on the cutting edge of boat safety and handling.

NSBC Certified instructors effectively teach recreational boaters by instilling motor skills and cognitive skills. Hands-on skill training and the repetitive practice of a maneuver creates muscle memory. Muscle memory is the ability to reproduce an action without a memory. Muscle memory is the ability to produce action without conscious thought. This is essential in defensive boating. Using concise communication and consistent vocabulary terms is vital to teaching a skill. This combination of proven teaching techniques helps the student understand and retain the boat handling skills.

What about the younger boating generation under the age of 20?

The National Safe Boating Council’s Skipper Club™ is for ages 13-19 interested in learning on-water powerboating skills and maneuvers. In partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard, Skipper Club is focused on teaching teens valuable, safe boating lessons and preparing the next generation of safe boaters.

Carefree Boat Club and the NSBC

Carefree Boat Club offers the recreational boating experience to members who prefer to skip the hassles and boat ownership expense. Membership includes Carefree’s safe boating and boat handling program. Both classroom and On The Water training are required and ongoing to provide the best safest boating experience. With over 90+ Carefree Boat Club locations worldwide – this creates the perfect partnership with the NSBC. Carefree Boat Club trainers are certified NSBC Instructors and provide the best boat handling skills for their members.

Wear It Out Safe Boating Campaign

[embedded content] [embedded content]

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here