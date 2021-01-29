Dony Antimicrobial Face Mask with nano silver technology – up to 60 washes still has an antibacterial effect of over 99%



DONY Reusable and Antibacterial Face Mask Launches in Europe after Increased Demanded for Eco-Friendly Civilian Masks DONY MASK – premium antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification DONY MASK – premium Covid antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification

DONY MASK is made from 100% antibacterial cotton (with nano silver technology) & features three layers, they comply with the CDC’s guidelines for face masks.

The Dony Mask offers unbelievable protection from COVID-19 and other viruses, and it is very comfortable to wear. We have Exclusive Distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE.” — Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Dony Mask – not only protect yourself but also saving costs, nature-friendly and comfortable after a long using time.

Nowadays, facial masks have become a necessary item for everyone due to environmental pollution and the effects of COVID-19. These things changed people’s habits a lot, facial masks are used in working conditions only but not for everyday purposes.

As the demand for facial masks is sharply increasing, there is more kind of facial masks than ever. So to know how to choose a suitable mask among hundred kinds in the market is very important. Dony Mask is one of the companies that produce high-quality mask with lots of outstanding features and also saving costs, nature-friendly, giving comfort even after a long using time.

Saving costs and especially for retailers/ distributors

Dony Mask produces masks that not only meet the required standards to protect people healthy but also save costs.

Dony Mask can be washed and continue to be used up to 60 washes. So it helps saving costs a lot for buyers. One-time using masks in the market might be cheaper but they have shorter using time and also create a huge amount of trash to the environment.

The price is even much cheaper for distributors with bulk goods. If cooperates with Dony Masks, distributors will receive a lot of support from the company:

● An opportunity to become an exclusive partner of Dony that is allowed to sell DONY MASK on an exclusive territory.

● Provided preferential policy of priority production and best prices.

● Receive great support from Dony’s sales and production team.

● Being advertised on Dony’s official website.

● Receive free sample making (packaging, logo, and label) according to the requirements of customers.

● Granted support for related documents and certificates if needed.

● Customer proprietary protection policy.

● Granted media support on both foreign and local channels.

Dony Mask is a nature-friendly product

As mentioned above, Dony Masks produces masks with multiple uses time. The mask is certificated as 100% waterproof, UV resistance at 99.95%, and more than 99.9% antibacterial even after 60 washes.

People tend to buy one-time using masks because it may make you feel cleaner, safer but in fact, those masks will create a bulk amount of trash to the environment.

We can also see that one-time using mask is usually produced as one-layer only so it is not so protective to compare with three-layers Dony Mask.

In a quick illustration, you use a one-time using mask and after 30 days, you will throw 30 non-recycled masks into the environments. But with Dony Masks, you can use only one mask in those 60-90 days without creating any trash excepting for an amount of water to wash your mask.

Giving comfort after a long using time

Since people will have to wear a facial mask for a very long time every day so comfort is quite necessary to decide which kind of mask to buy. Dony Mask’s product is designed to close to fit and breathable to people. It gives people comfort even after a long wearing time.

Dony Mask creates a soft nose bridge, elastic cord, and outstanding breathing resistance (mmH2O) at an excellent level of 1.8.

The mask strap can extend 270% of its original length so that it reduces the discomfort for users with different face sizes.

The mask is produced with waterproof features also that create comfort especially for users in humid and rainy areas. Moreover, a three-layer design makes Dony Mask meet the requirements of the standard by the Ministry of Health in Vietnam also.

+ Outer layer: This layer creates water-resistance to the mask. Thanks to that, the mask can prevent droplets from clinging to masks and limit viral infection.

+ The middle layer: This layer works as a filter to clean dust and prevent other agents to enter consumers’ noses and mouths.

+ Inner layer: It hinders 99.9% of bacteria from attacking.

Wrapping up

Dony Mask is a good choice for people who consider not only high-quality antibacterial, saving-cost masks but also being friendly to the environment and economical. These masks have comprehensive features against bacteria, germs, viruses, airborne pollutants, UV, and giving comfort after a long using time.

The masks are made from 100 percent antibacterial cotton (with nano silver technology) and feature three layers, they comply with the CDC’s guidelines for face masks. They’re also made with secure elastic ear loops and come in black and white.

Finished units are shipped in medical packaging. They can be sterilized with EO gas technology that is commonly used for medical supplies. An indicator strip shows the wearer if the mask has been sterilized. This commitment to quality enables DONY to export the masks to demanding countries like the USA and destinations in Europe.

Dony Mask Certificates:

+ FDA Certificate: permission to export to the U.S. market.

+ ISO 9001:2005 for safe production line in the export factory.

+ C.E. Certificate to export to the European market.

+ TUV Reach Certificate for toxic chemical-free, containing cancer-free, allergy-free components, perfectly safe for long time use

+ Aseptic Inspection Certificate: guarantee for being biologically safe and germ-free.

+ Intertek Global Certificate: optimal 100% water-resistant, 99.95% protection against UV (similar properties to premium sun cream), 99.9% antibacterial function after 60 washes. That means Dony Mask can use more than 60 wash times.

+ Certification for Free Sale: permit the free flow of products overseas, with no risks of goods confiscation at Custom office.

+ Certification for breathing resistance – mmH2O figure: checked at 1.8, suited to everyone, including sports enthusiasts, suitable for jogging, gymming.

+ DGA certification (certified by French Ministry of Armed Forces): Dony Mask can resist NCovid up to 99% at the 1st use (and 96% after 30 washings). This emphasizes Dony Mask’s direct resistance against NCovid.

Dony Mask is mentioned on FOX, ABC, NBC, USATODAY, YAHOO NEWS, MARKETWATCH, MONEYCOMPASS, STREET INSIDER, BENZINGA, ASSOCIATED PRESS, DIGITAL JOURNAL, MENAFN, BUSINESS INSIDER, FINANCIAL TIMES.

DONY MASK: The Covid-19 Mask – Premium Cloth Face Mask Manufacturer (washable/reusable, FDA/CE/DGA)

