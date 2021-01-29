A Facebook Plea by a true Patriot to save Air Seychelles

Seychelles Discovery Tour wants you to share its facebook post as far as you can. The message is : Air Seychelles should not be closed.



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

Air Seychelles should not be closed, but when you visit the Air Seychelles Website and look up flights for any international route, the response will be: “No flights found”

Air Seychelles has been the pride of the Republic of Seychelles. It’s a good airline, but also has been losing a fortune year after year.

The only international route with a profit was from Seychelles to Mauritius, besides domestic flights, where the national carrier had a monopoly. Domestic flights may be all there is left if the carrier survives.

Unreasonable salary agreements with the airlines senior management team put in place by Etihad Airways has been bleeding the airline, a person with knowledge told eTurboNews.

Currently, Air Seychelles owes a lot of money to the National Carrier of the UAE, plus to bondholders. Analysts believe even with the Seychelles Governments’s support, even the Seychelles government could not sustain its national airline.

This topic is the trendiest discussion in Seychelles, 3 months after a new president was elected for the island nation on less than 100,000 people.

For Air Seychelles it’s a reality that ground handling is the most expensive in the region due to a monopoly

The travel and tourism industry in Seychelles is in a fight for survival, triggering Seychelles Discovery Tour to post this unedited plea to its Facebook:

AIR SEYCHELLES SHOULD NOT BE CLOSED

As a unique holiday destination, as the only oceanic granitic islands group in the world, as the only place where the biggest and heaviest nut Cocodemer grows in it’s a natural habitat, as having one of the smallest capital cities of the world, as having the world’s most beautiful beaches, as being one of the youngest residential history and one of the most beautiful ethnic mix in the world;

we should also hold a proud identity, an identity as Seychellois(e), having our own passport which is the strongest in Africa and 27th travel freedom nation in the world to 150 countries and territories, having the cleanest air in Africa, having one of the cleanest ocean in the world

and our OWN AIRLINE WITH A 100% SEYCHELLES CREW.

We should protect our identity and our airline which represents our independence and autonomy as a republic. Yes maybe we should have managed it better and promote it more to the visitors and to our locals and those are some of the points;

1) Better attractive and competitive rates than other airlines.

2) More direct flights.

3) More affordable residential rates to attract local market.

4) Be allowed to fly to all UAE countries including Dubai

5) Rates should attract all locals to use Air Seychelles for all routes offered by our airline and not by other carriers. Should be obligatory that locals use only Air Seychelles unless full or non of our routes.

6) Offer Seychelles benefits for those flying with Air Seychelles, for example, free lounge facility for shower and baggage storage, free entrance to some of our national parks or landing fees on some islands, discounted honeymoon offer in accommodation or honeymoon special extras like candle light dinners or wedding gifts, special taxi prices, internet data discounted rates and more.

7) More intensive marketing of our airline on billboards and tourism trade fairs, at travel booking offices.

8) Invest in Air Seychelles private jets as an air taxi for conference groups, celebrity, diplomats, businessmen, emergency flights and even private traveler who wants to avoid the crowd. It can operate like the oil tanker, not necessarily only in Seychelles.

9) Invest more in our locals in management and all its departments. Put tourism in the school programs from primary school onwards. Teach our youth the value of the industry and groom them to fit the industry at full throttle.

10) Make Seychelles proud again

In bold letters, the agency posts:

PLEASE SUPPORT OUR AIRLINE AND VALUE ITS EXISTENCE. AVOID FLYING OTHER AIRLINES BUT INVEST YOUR MONEY IN AIR SEYCHELLES IF YOU WANT TO SEE SEYCHELLES WITH ALL ITS COLOURS

PLEASE SHARE THIS POST AS FAR AS YOU CAN.