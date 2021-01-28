4 Top Advances in Pain Relief Technology



OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — An estimated 50 million adults in the United States suffer from chronic pain. People frequently turn to addictive pain medications in their attempts to find relief from chronic pain. Thanks to advancements in medical technology, there are less invasive and better ways to treat pain. Innovative pain relief technologies such as the Neurolumen, Quell’s Wearable Pain Relief technology, Radiofrequency ablation, and the ReST Bed each can help. In this article, we’ll introduce four leading technologies that can provide relief.

1. Neurolumen is an innovative medical device that can provide fast and effective pain relief.

The device works by improving circulation thereby reducing pain. It combines light therapy with therapeutic benefits of electrical stimulation. Dramatic results are frequently obtained within the first 30 minutes to one hour of treatment with this non-invasive alternative therapy. Neurolumen is lightweight, portable and easy to wrap. Neurolumen is used to treat pain in the back, knees, shoulder, as well as pain in many other parts of the body. The Federal Workers Compensation program provides coverage for treatment of injured workers. Additionally, the Veterans Administration provides coverage for injured veterans.

2. Quell’s Wearable Pain Relief Technology sends neural pulses to the brain which triggers the body’s natural pain blockers to relieve pain. A smartphone app allows for customization of a variety of activities, sleep, gait etc. to adjust therapy intensity. It is FDA approved and found to potentially provide fast pain relief for two out of three patients

3. Radiofrequency ablation is a popular pain relief treatment targeting specific nerves to block sending pain signals to the brain. An electrical current produced by a radio wave, is used to heat up the affected nerve, zapping it to decrease pain signals to that area. It has been proven as an adequate treatment to potentially reduce pain.

4. The ReST Bed is a mattress that provides comfortable sleep for those suffering from night time pain. With the use of an app, you can customize softness or firmness of the mattress in a variety of sections of the mattress. It automatically detects when the sleeper moves and will inflate or deflate according to desired firmness. The ReST Bed can help you overcome the struggle of tossing, turning and other movements during sleep.

For more information, please visit https://www.neurolumen.com

ABOUT:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXMqj_lQZmsLYgzfzRYImJA

https://www.facebook.com/Neurolumen

