M12 Set to Sponsor the Ai4 2021 Cybersecurity Summit Startup Stage



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

Microsoft’s Venture fund to sponsor the fully-digital summit’s Startup Stage. Summit boasts speakers from USPS, Dept of Homeland Security, US Air Force & more.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — The Ai4 2021 Cybersecurity Summit, taking place fully-digitally on February 3-4, gathers business leaders and data practitioners to facilitate the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

At this year’s summit, M12, Microsoft’s Venture Fund, is set to sponsor the Startup Stage: a track where promising startups take the stage to share their products. The event is free to attend for those who qualify and attendees will be sent video recordings of all talks following the conclusion of the conference.

Across the two summit days, attendees can expect 30+ speakers across 4 tracks: detection & response, data privacy & security, technical, and the startup stage. With the top companies in attendance, attendees will gain key insights into how artificial intelligence is being implemented at the world’s most successful organizations.

The summit agenda is now available on the website and see below for a list of conference speakers:

Januarius Asongu, VP Supplier Assurance Services, JP Morgan Chase

Dr. Raul V. Rodriguez, Dean, School of Business, Woxsen University

Prasanth Nandanuru, Engineering Manager, Wells Fargo

Matt Hayden, Acting Assistant Secretary, Department of Homeland Security – Office of Policy

Kyle Reidell, Chief Information Security Officer, Tier 1 Cyber

Garfield Jones, Associate Chief of Strategic Technology, DHS/CISA

Roman Yampolskiy, Professor, University of Louisville

Mahasa Zahirnia, Chief Engineer/Artificial Intelligence Lead, Northrop Grumman

Mark Sherman, Director of the Cybersecurity Foundations Group at CERT, Carnegie-Mellon University

Amin Tora, Distinguished Engineer, Aramco

Zachary Hanif, Senior Director of Machine Learning, Capital One

Vaibhav Garg, Senior Director, Cybersecurity Public Policy & Research

VS Subrahmanian, Professor in Cybersecurity, Technology, and Society, Dartmouth College

Brennan Lodge, Data Science Lead for SIRT, Goldman Sachs

Akriti Rastogi, Vice President, Access Management, Digital Transformation, Morgan Stanley

And more!

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here