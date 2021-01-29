M12 Set to Sponsor the Ai4 2021 Cybersecurity Summit Startup Stage
Microsoft’s Venture fund to sponsor the fully-digital summit’s Startup Stage. Summit boasts speakers from USPS, Dept of Homeland Security, US Air Force & more.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — The Ai4 2021 Cybersecurity Summit, taking place fully-digitally on February 3-4, gathers business leaders and data practitioners to facilitate the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.
At this year’s summit, M12, Microsoft’s Venture Fund, is set to sponsor the Startup Stage: a track where promising startups take the stage to share their products. The event is free to attend for those who qualify and attendees will be sent video recordings of all talks following the conclusion of the conference.
Across the two summit days, attendees can expect 30+ speakers across 4 tracks: detection & response, data privacy & security, technical, and the startup stage. With the top companies in attendance, attendees will gain key insights into how artificial intelligence is being implemented at the world’s most successful organizations.
The summit agenda is now available on the website and see below for a list of conference speakers:
Januarius Asongu, VP Supplier Assurance Services, JP Morgan Chase
Dr. Raul V. Rodriguez, Dean, School of Business, Woxsen University
Prasanth Nandanuru, Engineering Manager, Wells Fargo
Matt Hayden, Acting Assistant Secretary, Department of Homeland Security – Office of Policy
Kyle Reidell, Chief Information Security Officer, Tier 1 Cyber
Garfield Jones, Associate Chief of Strategic Technology, DHS/CISA
Roman Yampolskiy, Professor, University of Louisville
Mahasa Zahirnia, Chief Engineer/Artificial Intelligence Lead, Northrop Grumman
Mark Sherman, Director of the Cybersecurity Foundations Group at CERT, Carnegie-Mellon University
Amin Tora, Distinguished Engineer, Aramco
Zachary Hanif, Senior Director of Machine Learning, Capital One
Vaibhav Garg, Senior Director, Cybersecurity Public Policy & Research
VS Subrahmanian, Professor in Cybersecurity, Technology, and Society, Dartmouth College
Brennan Lodge, Data Science Lead for SIRT, Goldman Sachs
Akriti Rastogi, Vice President, Access Management, Digital Transformation, Morgan Stanley
And more!
Jessica Gallagher
Ai4
+1 9293767732
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
___
Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here