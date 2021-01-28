Farah Naz New York Shares the Runway with Fashion Industry Leaders



NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Farah Naz is a New York Fashion brand, started by Farah Naz, in 2018. The brand features high-end formal wear, haute-couture apparel, and ready to wear outfits, all suited to women with many tastes and styles. Farah fashions the world and its many cultures in her garments, drawing inspiration from Western and Eastern influences, with hand-embellishments in French and Eastern specialties.

The new fashion brand is also passionate about the environment and dedicates an exclusive clothing line to eco-friendly products, stating that the fashion industry is the second most polluting industry after oil. Taking responsibility for the environment is equally important as taking responsibility for looking good; the company believes the fashion industry has a responsibility to minimize exposure to the environment.

The Farah Naz New York Sustainable Collection is designed with only raw materials derived from nature and free from harmful chemicals. They also source their materials from specialized resources in the USA. The collection includes raw silk, cupro silk dresses, cashmere dresses, and double silk jumpsuits, with their silk being organic without added chemicals. Farah Naz states, ‘we want the Sustainable line to highlight the importance of eco-friendly production while showing-off of sustainable fashion’.

Farah Naz New York furthers their versatility as a fashion brand by incorporating ease of wear, while still looking good. Their Ready to Wear line focuses on providing an outfit ready for any occasion or last-minute event that needs a suitable garment. The Farah Naz New York team does not focus on mass production because their primary focus is on maintaining high quality.

Farah Naz New York believes in producing only high-quality luxury garments suited to what their clients want, and at prices that make sense. Underlying the brand’s philosophy is to bring a touch of humanity to fashion by providing a charitable and ethical component to all their products and a comfortable fit to a luxury look.

Their carefully handcrafted Haute Couture garments are designed for the 21st-century woman in mind who values independence and beauty in a modern world. Garments are adorned with beads, pearls, sequences, and tissue flowers, while still facilitating for formal and professional occasions, as well as more dazzling events like evening dinners or weddings.

Farah Naz graduated from Parsons School of Design, New York. She is passionate about creating women’s apparel that combines classic handmade techniques with on-the-go, yet stylish, looks. Modern aesthetics woven with luxuriousness and high quality is at the forefront for her, and she highlights this attention to detail by sourcing the best, high quality, fabrics, these include French lace, cashmere, and pure silk with a lining of charmeuse silk, stating that ‘quality is the most important aspect of maintaining any product’.

The Farah Naz New York team also provides bridal gowns and some of the best dresses suited to formal occasions, namely, wedding guests. The team offers dresses in all sizes and styles, ranging from Crystal Wedding Gown to the Black Chantilly Lace Gown, including dresses and outfits tailored to wedding guests or members of the wedding party.

The Farah Naz New York team had their debut runway show in February 2019 at the New York Fashion Week at Pier 59. They shared the show with leading media representatives like Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, The Cut, New York Fashion Chanel, and NYU. The fashion brand has also had diverse exposure in leading magazines mentioned above, with their apparel appearing alongside other big fashion brands in the industry.

For more information about the brand Farah Naz New York, visit their website, where their sustainable fashion lines and Haute couture are available to order or view. Additionally, the brand is available on social media platforms like Instagram, Pinterest, and Facebook.

About Farah Naz New York

Farah Naz New York, founded in Dec 2018 by Farah Naz, launched her first Haute Couture Runway show in Feb 2019 at Pier 59 Chelsea. The fashion brand’s designs and detailing Haute Couture, high-end formal wear, combining hand-crafted embellishments ready-to-wear styles for women with diverse tastes in luxury outfits. The brand focuses on producing quality garments sourced from sustainable methods, using organic silks without harmful added chemicals. The fashion brand dedicated one collection just for the sustainable fashion line.

