William Jessup University’s School of Business Graduates First MAcc Class

2020 MAcc graduates

MAcc graduates are prepared for the CPA exam and professional accounting positions

ROCKLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — William Jessup University’s School of Business recently graduated its first Master of Accountancy (MAcc) class from the newly launched MAcc program on their main campus in Rocklin, California. This one-year graduate degree program includes relevant courses in taxation, audit, and financial reporting. It also covers data analytics, cloud-based industry systems, finance trends, management decision making, and professional ethics. The MAcc curriculum meets the state’s educational requirements to sit for the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam and prepares students for public, private, and government accounting positions.

“The MAcc program has helped me bring new insight to my workplace. It has allowed me to understand more about forecasting, analysis, and even taxation. These are key elements that allow me to better fill my role in my current career,” said Mary H. (‘20). “It has allowed other job opportunities to open up to me that would not have been possible without the MAcc program.”

The Jessup MAcc coursework embeds a top-tier commercial CPA prep course for all four portions of the exam. The curriculum emphasizes professional ethics throughout and is taught primarily by industry practitioners and industry leaders. For example, the adjunct specialist teaching Accounting Information Systems oversees accounting in North America for Oracle Corporation and the auditing course practitioner was a senior audit partner at Deloitte, the largest CPA firm in the world. He also served as the Professional Accounting Fellow in the Office of the Chief Accountant of the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

“MAcc professors provide life experiences and have first-hand knowledge of the subject matter,” said Mary H. “But what stands out to me is the fact that the courses not only consist of the textbook and professor experience, they’re also a CPA prep course.”

In Fall 2021, Jessup’s School of Business will offer the MAcc on the main Rocklin campus and is exploring expanding to the Silicon Valley (San Jose) campus and online. The live online classes would be offered one evening a week and students would be able to complete the program in under two years. “We are thrilled to be exploring additional options/locations for those desiring to earn a relevant graduate degree in accounting and advancing their careers,” said MAcc Director Dr. Manuel Salazar. “I expect we’ll begin enrolling next month for our exciting fall semester.”

For more information about Jessup’s MAcc program, please visit www.jessup.edu/macc.

