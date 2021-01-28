Loyalty360 Releases Next Edition of Loyalty Management Magazine, Honoring 2020 Loyalty360 Award Winners



CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Loyalty360, the association for customer loyalty, has launched its latest edition of Loyalty Management magazine, recognizing all of the finalists and winners of the 2020 Loyalty360 Awards.

The magazine is available to read online in a digital format, allowing the reader to easily navigate the complete listing of finalists and winners, along with in-depth coverage of each category. The issue also features a few of the 2020 brand participants, including Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, LEGO, The GIANT Company, and 19 Crimes Wines.

• In a year where tourism and travel were more challenging than ever, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts placed in three individual categories – Customer Insights & Metrics, CX Strategy, and Incentive & Reward Design – and took home the Platinum award for 360-Degree Brand.

• LEGO won Platinum in the Incentive & Reward Design category, recognized for its refreshed loyalty program and rewards strategy.

• Winning Gold for Business Transformation and Silver for Employee Engagement & Impact, The GIANT Company quickly adapted to keep up with all the obstacles thrown their way during an unpredictable year.

• 19 Crimes Wines was the Platinum winner in the Loyalty Program Design category, showcasing its unique, innovative, and engaging Infamous Insiders rewards program.

The current edition launched January 28 and can be read at Loyalty360.org.

The 2020 Loyalty360 Award winners were announced in December during a virtual ceremony. To be named an award winner, brands participated in the final judging process during Loyalty360’s Virtual Expo last fall. Each of the selected finalists delivered a short presentation on their brand’s award entry. After, conference attendees voted for what they felt represented platinum, gold, silver, bronze, and honorable mention (if applicable) winners in each category.

The awards recognize brands that build more robust and deeper loyalty with their customers in a proactive, meaningful, and—most importantly—measurable way. Loyalty360 awarded finalists in 13 individual categories, representing a vital facet of a brand’s customer loyalty focus.

“With roughly 300 initial submissions for the 2020 Loyalty360 Awards, these were our most competitive set of awards yet,” says Carly Stemmer Ivory, Vice President of Marketing at Loyalty360. “The winners and finalists come from various industries and have shared a wide range of loyalty and customer experience strategies, programs, and initiatives in their submissions and presentations.”

Mark Johnson, the CEO of Loyalty360, shared, “The 2020 Loyalty360 Award finalists have proven their dedication to loyalty through one or more of the most important facets we put forth as last year’s categories. From their internal commitment to the qualitative and quantitative metrics supporting their efforts, these award winners are in the vanguard of customer loyalty and experience.”

Johnson continued, “We are thrilled to feature the 2020 Loyalty360 Award winners and finalists in our latest edition of Loyalty Management Magazine. Thank you again to all of the brands that submitted, and we look forward to more great work from all of the winners in 2021.”

Loyalty Management magazine is available to members and non-members of Loyalty360. For additional information on becoming a member, please visit Loyalty360.org.

