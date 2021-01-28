Recruiting for Good Sponsors Fun Positive Americana Weekly Creative Art Contest



Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsors creative positive messaging contest; and is rewarding weekly the most inspiring entries with LA’s Best Chocolate.

How do we create change for good? By role modeling positive values.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, The Sweetest Gig

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to fund rewarding programs and social positive contests.

The purpose of ‘Positive Americana‘ contest is to inspire unity and love for the US. Every week, the most inspiring creative design entry wins a box of chocolate from LA’s Best Chocolatiers.

According to Recruiting for Good and The Sweetest Gig, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, “We create and sponsor rewarding programs, and social contests to inspire positive values; Passion, Purpose, and Play.”

How to Participate in Creative Design Contest

Participants can be 5 to 105 years old and live in the US.

Participants use their creative design and drawing skills to inspire a positive message about love, peace, and unity in the US.

Participants can use iconic symbols, pictures, and words that move people….most inspiring design and message wins a box chocolates from one of LA’s Best Chocolatiers; delivered home…anywhere in the US.

Submit creative entries to Sara(at)TheSweetestGig(dot)com (include name, age, and what city you live in). If under 18, have parent submit entry (include kid’s first name, age, and what city you live in).

Carlos Cymerman adds, “How do we change for good? By inspiring fun and role modeling positive shared values…Diplomacy and understanding can start by sharing one Peace of Chocolate at a Time. “

About

Interested in Building America Back Better; then, hire talented local tech professionals first. Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has supported Save US Jobs to help companies find the best American talent, and offer cost saving staffing solutions. Join us to hire America’s talented workforce first. To learn more visit www.SaveUSJobs.org

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission; preparing kids for life to succeed thru ‘The Sweetest Gig,’ fun love work program.

The Sweetest Gig is a rewarding ‘Kid Love Work’ program; especially suited for ‘Grateful Working Professional Families’ that love preparing their kids to succeed in life. Sweet Creative Middle School Kids are hired on weekends to taste The World’s Best Chocolate, write creative reviews (in English, French, or Hebrew), and earn meaningful perks to Do Good Deeds (Gift Mom Chocolate or Heal the World with Chocolate). The Sweetest Gig is created by Carlos Cymerman, and sponsored by Recruiting for Good. “Kids learn that anything meaningful, rewarding, and worthwhile; takes time, and effort.” www.TheSweetestGig.com

Recruiting for Good Created The Goodie Foodie Club whose purpose is to help fund ‘The Sweetest Gig’ so more kids can learn to love work and prepare for life. Participate in our meaningful Referral Reward Program today to Enjoy The Sweetest Rewards (12 Months of Sushi, or 12 Months of The World’s Finest Chocolate Delivered to Mom Anywhere in the US). www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com

___

