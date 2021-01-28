Florida State Parks Foundation Welcomes Governor DeSantis’ Budget Recommendations for America’s Best Parks



TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — The Florida State Parks Foundation today welcomed Governor Ron DeSantis’ budget recommendations for America’s Best Parks, our award-winning Florida State Parks.

Foundation President Gil Ziffer said Governor DeSantis has made the environment a key priority since day one and has acknowledged the need to protect Florida’s vital water resources and state parks.

The Governor’s proposed budget continues that commitment by allocating more than $625 million for these causes. This includes over $473 million for Everglades restoration, $50 million for Springs restoration, $145 million for targeted water quality improvements, $40 million for alternative water supply, and $25 million to combat harmful algal blooms and red tide.

The budget also tackles the challenges of sea-level rise, intensified storm events, and localized flooding by establishing the Resilient Florida program which will provide $1 billion over four years to provide grants to state and local government entities.

The Florida Leads budget includes $82 million to protect Florida’s prized properties and waterbodies. This includes $50 million for the Florida Forever Program and $32 million for infrastructure improvements and resource management at state parks to ensure visitors and residents alike have access to Florida’s prized properties for generations to come.

“The system of Florida State Parks and Trails is one of the state’s greatest success stories. They contribute mightily to the state’s tourism industry while preserving many of the jewels of our natural environments and Florida’s significant historical and cultural sites.,” said Ziffer.

“The Governor’s recommended budget shows his commitment to a bolder, brighter, and better Florida through our state parks,” he said.

Foundation CEO, Julia Gill Woodward said, “We are delighted that the Governor has accepted the Department of Environmental Protection’s proposed budget for state parks and his acknowledgment of the need to protect our precious environment.”

The Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 11,000 park volunteers.

It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy.

The volunteer Board of Directors represents private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests.

