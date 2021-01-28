Novus Fitness Brands Announces Revolutionary New Fitness Concept, Volofit
Volofit is the newest addition to the Novus Fitness Brands family.
Novus Fitness Brands, owner of Tough Mudder Bootcamp, adds a new concept to their brand family.
— Britt Canady
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Novus Fitness Brands LLC (NFB) has just announced its newest studio fitness brand, Volofit. As a leader in innovative fitness experiences, NFB also owns the
lifestyle fitness brand Tough Mudder Bootcamp.
Volofit is a breakthrough functional HIIT fitness concept that delivers optimal whole-body performance with workouts that continuously change. The founders, also owners of Tough Mudder Bootcamp and Tough Mudder Certified Training, saw a need in the market for a gym that continually evolves to keep members engaged and their whole bodies fit. “I’m thrilled to launch Volofit, the first fitness brand to deliver ‘transformation’ through measurable results and
experience,” stated Britt Canady, CEO of NFB and Volofit.
According to the Volofit website, the Volofit workout is different. By continuously shifting modality, speed, intensity, and duration, Volofit functional HIIT exercises are specifically designed to maximize total body performance. “Volofit is backed by proprietary technology, the first complete ‘idea-to-studio’ delivery system with unlimited flexibility and designed by the leader in boutique fitness programming,” stated Canady. “2021 is proving to be the re-explosion of studio fitness and increased focus on health. We are pleased to be part of this year’s growth and success.”
Volofit is on the road to becoming a nationally recognized brand. As of this month, Volofit has signed agreements for 15 units spanning Minnesota, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina; the deals for Pennsylvania and North Carolina are area development agreements. The company will continue to expand via franchising. More information on the Volofit franchise opportunity can be found on their website at www.volo-fit.com or interested individuals can email our franchise sales department at [email protected]
ABOUT VOLOFIT
Volofit is the next evolution in studio fitness, offering whole-body transformation through results producing workouts. Every HIIT group workout is designed to challenge, maximize results, and keep members coming back for more. To find a Volofit near you, visit volo-fit.com or for more information about owning a Volofit studio, email Jeff Kulik at [email protected]
Valerie Seid
Volofit
+1 917-514-8920
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
___
Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here