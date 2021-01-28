Novus Fitness Brands Announces Revolutionary New Fitness Concept, Volofit



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

Volofit is the newest addition to the Novus Fitness Brands family.

Novus Fitness Brands, owner of Tough Mudder Bootcamp, adds a new concept to their brand family.

Volofit is backed by proprietary technology, the first complete ‘idea-to-studio’ delivery system with unlimited flexibility and designed by the leader in boutique fitness programming.” — Britt Canady

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Novus Fitness Brands LLC (NFB) has just announced its newest studio fitness brand, Volofit. As a leader in innovative fitness experiences, NFB also owns the

lifestyle fitness brand Tough Mudder Bootcamp.

Volofit is a breakthrough functional HIIT fitness concept that delivers optimal whole-body performance with workouts that continuously change. The founders, also owners of Tough Mudder Bootcamp and Tough Mudder Certified Training, saw a need in the market for a gym that continually evolves to keep members engaged and their whole bodies fit. “I’m thrilled to launch Volofit, the first fitness brand to deliver ‘transformation’ through measurable results and

experience,” stated Britt Canady, CEO of NFB and Volofit.

According to the Volofit website, the Volofit workout is different. By continuously shifting modality, speed, intensity, and duration, Volofit functional HIIT exercises are specifically designed to maximize total body performance. “Volofit is backed by proprietary technology, the first complete ‘idea-to-studio’ delivery system with unlimited flexibility and designed by the leader in boutique fitness programming,” stated Canady. “2021 is proving to be the re-explosion of studio fitness and increased focus on health. We are pleased to be part of this year’s growth and success.”

Volofit is on the road to becoming a nationally recognized brand. As of this month, Volofit has signed agreements for 15 units spanning Minnesota, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina; the deals for Pennsylvania and North Carolina are area development agreements. The company will continue to expand via franchising. More information on the Volofit franchise opportunity can be found on their website at www.volo-fit.com or interested individuals can email our franchise sales department at [email protected]

ABOUT VOLOFIT

Volofit is the next evolution in studio fitness, offering whole-body transformation through results producing workouts. Every HIIT group workout is designed to challenge, maximize results, and keep members coming back for more. To find a Volofit near you, visit volo-fit.com or for more information about owning a Volofit studio, email Jeff Kulik at [email protected]

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here