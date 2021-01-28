Writings By Drummer & Multi-instrumentalist Bill Rieflin in “Within Without” Now Available



Within Without photo by Tony Levin

New Annual Publication “Within Without” Shares Intimate Writings From Bill Rieflin – Drummer & Multi-instrumentalist With Bands Such As R.E.M and King Crimson

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — This landmark issue of an independent annual print publication series that shares intimate perspectives into the hearts and minds of creatives unfolds over 90 pages of Bill Rieflin’s personal correspondence with the editor, Iona Singleton, as he shares his intimate thoughts during the last four years of his life, from 2016 until his passing on the 24th March 2020. His letters are beautiful, sarcastic, and disturbing. He imbues the mundane with the whimsical, searching for a deeper meaning amid his own illness and the death of his wife, Francesca.

“I think sharing is a natural aspect of human experience. Sharing who we are is an expression of love.” – Bill Rieflin

Rieflin’s writings are accompanied by images from an array of leading photographers and graphic artists. Each of them expresses their unique creative perspective on the theme ‘a space for change’ as a starting point for the distinct narratives that unfold throughout.

To purchase: https://www.withinwithout.co.uk/shop/p/within-without-volume-i

For more information: www.withinwithout.co.uk

Press inquiries:

