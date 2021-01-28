NVBDC WELCOMES KOHL’S AS THEIR NEWEST CORPORATE MEMBER



Nations leading veteran business certification organization Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC At Kohl’s, our purpose is to inspire and empower families to lead fulfilled lives.

Kohl’s supports Veteran Owned Businesses

We are expanding NVBDC opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses. NVBDC is always available to answer your questions on how to get certified.” — Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Kohl’s as its newest Corporate Member. Kohl’s is committed to supporting NVBDC Certified Service-Disabled, and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). This includes an ongoing effort to enhance their outreach to secure SD/VOBs in their procurement opportunities.

Kohl’s aspires to provide equal access to business opportunities to a diverse supplier base, including

minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned, LGBT-owned, disability-owned and other diverse suppliers. The company aims to drive supplier diversity inclusion across all areas of its business through cultivating and developing new and existing partnerships, advocating for growth and innovation and demonstrating the positive impact to its business.

To be considered as a Kohl’s supplier, it is important for SD/VOBs to have NVBDC Certification and other

Multi-Diverse Certifications. Companies are required to register on the Supplier Portal to input company profile information. Be prepared to have basic company information, Federal ID Number, DUNS Number and Certifications. Registering as a prospective supplier is not a guarantee of business or bid participation. Registered suppliers will be reviewed and contacted if they meet the program specifications, at that time.

Veteran-focused Diversity Programs are an $80 billion market in the United States. Other corporations that support NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs include the 28 member corporations of the Billion Dollar Roundtable. NVBDC is the only veteran certification organization to meet the Billion Dollar Roundtable (BDR) audit standards and match their mission to drive supplier diversity excellence.

“We are expanding NVBDC opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses. NVBDC is always available to answer your questions on how to get certified.” Said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC.

To learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB, additional support is available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.

NVBDC MISSION:

NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.

