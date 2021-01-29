Bulgaria makes COVID-19 test mandatory for all foreign visitors

Bulgaria makes PCR tests compulsory for all travelers that want to enter the country, including from the European Union



Foreign tourists wishing to visit Bulgaria will have to present the negative results of a COVID-19 test upon their arrival to the country, to stop the spread of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus, Bulgarian Health Minister Kostadin Angelov announced.

“Today we will undertake actions to make PCR tests compulsory for all travelers that want to enter the country, including from the European Union,” Angelov said.

According to new regulation, the COVID-19 test must be taken no more than 72 hours before their arrival to Bulgaria.

New entry requirements will be in effect from January 29 to April 30, 2021.

Bulgarian citizens or legal residents crossing the border without tests, will be required to self-isolate for ten days.

New requirements do not apply to transit passengers, bus and truck drivers, as well as the crews of ships and aircraft.

Bulgarian health authorities say they have so far recorded eight cases of the new COVID-19 variant that was first identified in Great Britain.