Dubai tightens entry rules for foreign tourists
New Dubai rules for foreign visitors will go into effect on January 31, 2021
Dubai officials announced that the emirates is changing its entry rules for foreign citizens.
Upon arrival in Dubai, tourists must present negative results of a PCR test for COVID-19, made 72 hours before the trip. Previously, the test was considered valid for four days.
Also, arriving passengers, as before, are required to install a special mobile application on their phone to determine their location and well-being.
In addition, foreign citizens who have arrived in Dubai need to take a second test for COVID-19, and until the results are known, they need to be quarantined in a hotel or apartment. If the test is positive, then the tourist will be in self-isolation for at least ten days.
The new requirements apply to all foreign nationals except UK citizens.
The new rules will go into effect on January 31, 2021.