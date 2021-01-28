Wyndham Hotels & Resorts named best place to work for LGBTQ Equality

Human Rights Campaign uses criteria based on equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families; non-discrimination policies across business entities; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility



Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced today that it received a perfect score of 100 on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administrated by the Human Rights Campaign. The honor marks Wyndham’s third consecutive year earning a perfect score on the CEI, designating the company as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

“This recognition highlights our dedication to recruiting and retaining a workforce that reflects the diversity of our guests, owners and communities around the world. We are committed to creating an inclusive work culture where all of our team members can thrive,” says Geoffrey A. Ballotti, chief executive officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Recognizing that embracing inclusivity is good business, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts appeals to diverse consumers, cultivating welcoming environments in its hotels, in addition to supporting its team members.”

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is among 1,142 businesses rated in this year’s report. Human Rights Campaign uses criteria based on equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families; non-discrimination policies across business entities; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility. The CEI rates employers providing crucial protections to over 18 million U.S. workers and an additional 17 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine’s 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine’s top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

Wyndham’s commitment to supporting the LGBTQ community is reflected both inside and outside of the company: