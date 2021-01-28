ARC earns top score in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

ARC has always valued inclusion and seeks to create outlets for employees to connect around shared experiences, backgrounds and interests



Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) is proud to announce it received a top score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. ARC’s efforts satisfying all of CEI’s criteria earned the company a designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality and marked an improvement from its score of 85 in 2020.

“ARC has always valued inclusion and seeks to create outlets for employees to connect around shared experiences, backgrounds and interests,” said Lauri Reishus, ARC president and CEO. “Despite 2020’s industry challenges, the ARC Pride Employee Resource Group and our human resources team maintained their commitment to adopt increasingly forward-looking policies and practices that continue to enhance ARC’s corporate social responsibility. I am thrilled to see their work reflected in the results of this CEI.”

The ARC Pride Employee Resource Group, established in 2018, is a resource and advocate for LGBTQ inclusion at ARC. The group also partners with various organizations to participate in annual Pride Month events. In addition, the group supports various local community organizations and hosts program events that include LGBTQ and ally leaders.

“Actively engaging and supporting inclusivity is an important part of ARC’s culture and that of the travel industry. We’re proud to stand beside our shareholders Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines in the 2021 CEI,” added Reishus.

The CEI rates employers providing crucial protections to more than 18 million U.S. workers and an additional 17 million individuals abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include members of the Fortune 500 and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: