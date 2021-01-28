Ukraine International Airlines to resume Tbilisi flights



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plans to resume flights to Tbilisi from January 31, 2021. The restart will not only resume direct flights between the capitals of Ukraine and Georgia, but will also provide international carrier traffic with additional convenient connections in Kyiv.

After the official lifting of air travel restrictions by the Georgian authorities, Ukraine International Airlines flights will be operated twice a week: on Friday and Sunday, with a return flight to Kyiv on Saturday and Monday.

In the future, from March 1, 2021, UIA expects to increase the number of frequencies in this direction to 4 flights per week.

UIA currently provides convenient connections to the largest cities in Europe and the Middle East (Paris, Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Prague, Istanbul, Dubai, Tel Aviv) and provides international flights at the base Boryspil International Airport. with the regions of Ukraine (Odessa, Kharkiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kherson, Zaporizhia).