M4MM Announces 2020 Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year Award Recipients

The Diversity & Inclusion 2020 nominees included Weedmaps, Cookies, Curaleaf, Cresco, and Suterra who made efforts to promote a diverse and inclusive industry.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Minorities for Medical Marijuana (M4MM) announces their 2020 Diversity and Inclusion Non-Profit Champion of the Year award recipient, Colorado based Cannabis Impact Fund. This organization’s mission is to promote racial justice, heal the planet, and support communities in need by leveraging a conscience Cannabis sector is in direct alignment with M4MM’s goals and vision.

Curaleaf has been recognized as The (3rd Annual) 2020 Diversity and Inclusion Corporate Champion of the Year award recipient. The Diversity and Inclusion 2020 corporate award nominees included Weedmaps, Cookies, Curaleaf, Cresco, and Suterra who have all made extraordinary contributions to promote a more diverse and inclusive industry. However, Curaleaf was selected the winner based on votes received from M4MM members, followers, and the cannabis community alike.

This year’s nominee recognizes a cannabis organization for their leadership efforts in diversity and inclusion in two categories: Organizational Diversity and Market Outreach Strategies. M4MM’s Organizational Diversity and Inclusion category celebrates company initiatives that were specifically developed and designed to increase diversity and inclusion within the leadership and employee base of their company. M4MM’s Market Outreach Strategies category recognizes initiatives specifically developed and designed to increase outreach, marketing, and products used to educate and inform consumers from diverse communities. In addition, the category recognizes leadership and business initiatives focused on supplier diversity and social equity support.

“Congratulations to the 2020 Diversity and Inclusion and Champion of the Year award recipient. We are proud to recognize Curaleaf with the hopes that more corporations will embrace the importance of diversity and inclusion. Our industry has a long way to go and intentions matter. We must move from discussion to execution if we hope to deliver on the promise of creating an industry that’s more diverse and inclusive. This annual award reflects M4MM’s ongoing commitment to shining a light on this issue now and for many years to come.” said Roz McCarthy, Founder/CEO at M4MM.

About M4MM: Minorities for Medical Marijuana Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit organization focused on providing cannabis advocacy, education, outreach, and training to communities of color throughout the country. The organization is committed to cultivating a culturally inclusive environment where diversity of thought, experience and opportunities are valued, respected, appreciated, and celebrated. Currently, M4MM has a presence in 27 states throughout the country. www.m4mmunited.org

