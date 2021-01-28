Maxwell Mansion and The Cheel Partner to Offer an Elegant Valentine's Dinner



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

An elegant four-course dinner and wine pairing awaits you Valentine’s Weekend The cheel is partnering with Maxwell Mansion for an elegant Valentine’s dinner The glamorous Crystal Ballroom at Maxwell Mansion

A perfect night out on February 12 featuring a four-course meal, complemented with wine pairings

We couldn’t be more excited and honored to be partnering with Barkha and her team at the cheel for this romantic evening.” — Monica Pfeifer

LAKE GENEVA, WI, USA, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Maxwell Mansion, based in Lake Geneva, and the cheel, based in Thiensville, have partnered to offer a first for Lake Geneva, an exquisite Nepali Asian fusion dinner and wine pairing at the historic Maxwell Mansion on February 12, 2021. Dinner guests will receive a welcome drink, experience a four-course meal and a wine pairing with each course.

The owners of the cheel and Maxwell Mansion have a connection dating back to their college days. Barkha Daily, of the cheel, and Luke & Monica Pfeifer, owners of Maxwell Mansion, are all proud graduates of Lakeland University (formerly Lakeland College) in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Barkha owns the cheel with her husband, Jesse. Barkha and Monica, who were in the same graduating class, attended many courses and social events together as classmates.

As the Pfeifer’s were in the process of acquiring Maxwell Mansion, a tragic fire destroyed the cheel in Thiensville. “We were heartbroken when we saw the news of the cheel, and we immediately began to think of how we could help Barkha and her team at the cheel continue to find ways to keep their menus and style alive during this rebuilding time,” stated Monica Pfeifer. “We couldn’t be more excited and honored to be partnering with Barkha and her team at the cheel for this romantic evening.”

“The amount of support we have received from everyone near and afar really means the world to us, our staff, and families. When Monica reached out to me about this event, it was nostalgic and invigorating at the same time,” said Barkha Daily. “I thought what a perfect opportunity to work with this amazing duo I have known since college and showcase the cheel along with celebrating the new ownership for Maxwell Mansion.”

The evening will begin with a welcome reception at 6 pm followed by dinner at 6:30 pm. All dinner guests will receive a complimentary welcome drink. The first two courses will feature a Nepalese inspired appetizer and salad. The feature of the night and entrée is a New Zealand rack of lamb. The evening wouldn’t be complete without dessert, a flourless chili chocolate cake. Each of these mouthwatering courses will be paired perfectly with wine provided by Vie de Vin. Reservations are extremely limited for this exclusive event, and tables are set with couples in mind, allowing distancing between other tables. To book a reservation, visit maxwellmansion1856.com/valentines.

About The Cheel

The cheel, a Nepali Asian fusion restaurant, located in Thiensville, Wisconsin, offers Fresh Flavor Altitude “from the Himalayas to the Rockies.” The restaurant was voted as the TOP 5 Best New Restaurant in Milwaukee. A fire tragically struck the cheel in November 2020 and is being rebuilt by the owners.

About Maxwell Mansion

Maxwell Mansion was established in the summer of 1856 as a summer home for a prominent Chicago surgeon, Dr. Philip Maxwell. The home’s grand entrance, tall windows, elaborate wood moldings, marble fireplaces, and grand staircase gave testimony to Dr. Maxwell’s prominent position in the community. Over the years, several different owners put their mark on the property, essentially rescuing it from the passage of time, a fate that befalls many a historic property. The most recent owner, Andrew Fritz, undertook an ambitious three-year renovation, adding to the boutique resort’s grandeur. Today there are 28 suites total across the original home and adjacent Carriage House and Stables, an elegant ballroom, a Speakeasy, and an Apothecary cocktail bar. The property is surrounded by three acres of gardens graced with outdoor fireplaces, a heated saltwater pool, and a bocce ball court. The website is staymaxwell.com. The address is 421 Baker Street, just two blocks east of Geneva Lake, and the phone number is 262.248.9711.

# # #

Maxwell Mansion · 421 Baker Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147 · 262.248.9711

www.staymaxwell.com · email [email protected]

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here