BeRex Launches a New Generation of Power GaN Transistors

New BCGxxx Family of Power GaN FETs offers high reliability and performance efficiency.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — BeRex a leading provider of high-performance GaAs pHEMT (pseudomorphic high electron mobility transistor) and MESFET (metal–semiconductor field-effect transistor) devices today launches a new family of power GaN FETs (Field Effect Transistors), the “BCGxxx Series”. These new GaNs offer improved current efficiency while maintaining excellent gain and power performance. This makes them ideal for C, X, Ku, and K Band amplifiers.

The new BCGxxx GaN FETs are available as bare-die with a nominal gate length of .15 µm and gate widths of 480 µm to 1200 µm; providing output power of 2 Watt to 8 Watt at frequencies at 12 GHz. These devices are designed in the U.S. and fabricated using state of the art metallization and SI3N4 passivation to assure the highest reliability suitable for commercial or military applications.

The BCGxxx GaN family includes the BCG002, BCG004, and BCG008 whose output power of 2, 4, and 8 Watt, respectively when biased at 28V. “The new BCGxxx family of GaN chips represents our on-going commitment to providing GaN products for some of the world’s most demanding commercial and military applications.” says Dr. Alex Yoo Ph.D., President of BeRex, Inc.

The BeRex BCCxxx Series of GaN chips is competitively priced. It is in production with samples available upon request. Additional information about these and other BeRex products is available on the company website: www.berex.com.

BeRex, Inc., founded in 2007, is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA where it designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of RF GaAs and SiGe devices for commercial and military clients worldwide.

