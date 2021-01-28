SyncSmart Launches Checkout HQ in The HubSpot App Marketplace



DENVER, CO, USA, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Today, SyncSmart announced the release of their new application, Checkout HQ. The app is available to install from the HubSpot App Marketplace and the SyncSmart website. The SyncSmart team developed its latest integration for HubSpot’s App Accelerator program. The program’s goal is to create several built-for-HubSpot apps that help solve product or functionality gaps.

Checkout HQ extends users’ HubSpot capabilities by allowing them to create a turn-key quoting or checkout experience using products and deals. Users can build their lightweight eCommerce flow and get up and running with orders in hours. Features include searchable templates, customizable checkout forms, and a Stripe integration for secure payment.

‘“The ability to connect marketing, sales, or service tools to a native eCommerce can be game-changing for HubSpot clients. We’re thrilled to provide a solution so HubSpot customers can leverage these powerful features to generate revenue. We can’t wait to see how customers use this product – for quotes, offering digital downloads or just show off their product catalog using HubSpot.” – Samantha Winski, Optimization Director

After portal authorization, Checkout HQ guides users through a configuration of their products, pipeline and template installation, and payment. When live, the app will create or update existing HubSpot contacts so marketing teams can engage in appropriate lead nurturing. Checkout HQ also uses embedded HubSpot forms to enable deal creation tie to contacts to help with attribution reporting efforts.

Users with the following permissions can get started with CheckoutHQ today: A combination of Sales Hub Professional or Enterprise and any paid level of Marketing Hub OR any level subscription of CMS Hub. Users will also need Super Admin or App Marketplace permissions. Learn more about the app here.

___

