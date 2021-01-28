Small Businesses HIT BACK: Making Brands Pay When They Mislead Judges



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

AmazonSellersLawyer.com Logo

Law firm sees high frequency of misleading claims by big brands to halt competition on Amazon

LONG BEACH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Increasingly, brands resort to dirty tactics to drive away competitors. One way they do so is to seek a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) from a federal court that forces Amazon to shut down their competitors’ storefronts. These brands often present false or exaggerated copyright or trademark infringement complaints to convince courts to issue these orders. TROs are issued in secrecy, based on the representations of lawyers who represent these brands who submit their applications to the courts without even notifying the sellers they are trying to shut down. The courts issue these injunctions without knowing the amount of the accused sellers’ sales, whether the products are genuine, or any other important details because they only hear from the lawyers for the brands before they issue the TROs.

The law requires these lawyers’ brands seeking these injunctions to post money bonds to compensate sellers that are wrongfully subjected to the TRO. However, these bonds have historically been as low as $10,000 which is often just a fraction of the actual damages caused to sellers whose accounts have been frozen. However, now that more sellers are hiring Rosenbaum, Famularo & Segall, P.C. to fight back against these wrongful injunctions there has been a steep increase in the amount these brands are being required to post. In one recent case, the court ordered the brand to post a bond of a quarter of a million dollars, twenty-five times the usual amount.

The lawyers at amazonsellerslawyer.com believe that this huge increase in the size of the required bond is the direct result of decisions such as the one recently issued by the United States District Court For The Southern District Of New York in Pinkfong v. The Primrose Lane. There, the court ordered the brand to pay damages to compensate an innocent seller for lost sales, legal fees, and the work, time, and effort it took to comply with the wrongfully issued TRO.

Read the full release click here

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here