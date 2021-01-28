Apacer Mass-Produces DDR4-3200 Wide-Temperature Memory Modules



Accelerating the Realization of AIoT and Edge High-Performance Computing Applications

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Apacer, the world’s leading manufacturer of industrial memory, innovates once more with the mass production of a full range of industrial-grade DDR4-3200 wide-temperature memory modules. The devices employ Samsung’s original wide-temperature grade chips to support cutting-edge platforms, including AMD’s Ryzen™ Embedded V2000 processor and Intel’s Tiger Lake and Elkhart Lake. The memory module was designed to serve AIoT, edge system, and high-performance computing markets that often face temperature swings in harsh environments, such as outdoor embedded and edge devices, networked communication systems, telecommunication systems, and cloud equipment. This complete industrial-grade, high-speed, and wide-temperature solution provides long-term reliability, stability, and product life for the system and will accelerate the realization of AIoT and edge high-performance computing applications.

High-performance computing requirements for servers and edge systems have increased, driven by the high-speed transmission, low latency, and multi-connections of 5G. Chip manufacturers such as Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA are actively deploying next-generation CPU and GPU solutions to meet market demand for accelerated AI and HPC parallel computing. Since IoT terminal devices typically require low power consumption and compact designs, the challenge lies in developing devices that can deliver 24-hour non-stop high-speed data processing and calculations while still generating and then dissipating heat. With these concerns in mind, Apacer has taken the lead in mass-producing DDR4-3200 modules with Samsung ICs and now offers the industry’s deepest range of high-specification wide-temperature memory modules. Apacer is one of the few industrial memory manufacturers that persists in using original factory-specification wide-temperature ICs and selects top-quality materials to ensure its products operate smoothly at temperatures as low as -40 degrees C or as high as 85 degrees C.

Apacer continues to invest in the three major aspects of ESG with the goal of providing solutions that conserve energy and resources. Apacer drew on over 20 years of experience to create a full range of DDR4-3200 modules in the UDIMM, SODIMM, ECC UDIMM, ECC SODIMM, and RDIMM form factors with capacities of 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB. Features such as anti-sulfuration, conformal coating, and underfill can be added to protect against corrosion, moisture, vibration, dust, and thermal shock. From end to edge to cloud, Apacer’s full range of wide-temperature memory modules will significantly improve the stability and reliability of systems for long-term operation in harsh environments.

【About Apacer】

Apacer crosses over memory module, industrial SSD, and consumer digital product fields and is a leading global manufacturer that integrates R&D, design, manufacturing, and sales capabilities. It has continually developed trustworthy and innovative products and services that comply with the brand spirit “Access the best” since its establishment. Apacer customer groups include global dealers, equipment manufacturers, and retail customers. We provide high performance, high stability, and high value memory module and flash memory to customers, and we also create innovative digital storage and peripheral products that allow consumers to easily record their daily lives and store and share digital data.

