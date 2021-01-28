Buggzy Hoffa Starts Off 2021 With A Bang With Upcoming Single ‘How You Want It’



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

USA, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — The multifaceted artist is back again to dominate yet another year with his new single ‘How You Want It.

Brooklyn born Brandon Wilson, known by his stage name Buggzy Hoffa has built himself to be a man of many talents. While his other endeavors like real estate, cryptocurrency, and stock trading have flourished and brought him much success, he has placed his focus on developing as an artist.

Since his debut in 2020, his music has been well received and his songs have been accumulating numbers online and over radio. His rise has ascended at the rate it has due to his belief in not just creating music but creating unique music. Buggzy Hoffa always had the gift of combining words with a captivating flow, and over the years his talent has sharpened and refined.

Alongside his craft as a rapper, Buggzy Hoffa is an entrepreneur and a previous child actor; taking part of the entertainment industry since the young age of six. This is partly accredited to the environment in which he grew up. His father James E. Wilson, who was the stage manager at ‘The Cosby show’ and his brothers, Rameses Wilson aka ‘Trill Cosby’ and Charlie Wilson held the necessary connections in the entertainment industry to open Buggzy’s eyes to the possibilities in entertainment.

Today, manifesting upon his love for music and entertainment, Buggzy’s place in the industry is growing, bringing him many accolades and achievements. Buggzy Hoffa isn’t bound by barriers and limitations. After dropping his education to pursue his passions, the average human being would doubt their greatness, but Buggzy buckled down even more, building the status and success he now enjoys.

Currently, his focus is set on leaving his mark in the music world, after which taking his artistry into the film industry to establish himself as a writer, director, and actor. To this end, he introduced his American hip-hop group “Black Diamond Mafia” to the world with their debut single “Superfly” which went on to gain massive success along their follow up single “FireHose” which accumulated 1 million views on YouTube and charted on the Top 50 iTunesHip Hop Singles and Digital Radio Tracker Top 10.

Having built up this musical success with his Black Diamond Mafia family with singles like “Pray On” that built up 662 spins and “Head Bussa” 2421 spins over prime-time stations such as Hot107, Famous Cut, Big Shot Radio, Apple Digital DJs, Spin100, BCB HipHop, BCB Hits, Cold Cash Radio, ETMR, KDOMm Power 108.1, and Razors Edge Radio, Buggzy Hoffa’s audience has reached in the millions. Using his fan base of loyal supporters, Buggzy is ready to unleash his first single of 2021 “How You Want It” scheduled to drop on February, 5,2021 through Black Diamond Mafia/Eric B Music Group (EBMG)/KMG/Sony.

Buggzy’s unique music and exquisite persona is felt through his new single; the track is short and sweet with an aggressive undertone. It has the same energy and melody that fans have fallen in love with, lyrical with a tune that sets him apart from other songs fighting for the spotlight. The vibe hypnotizes with an infectious sound that is deserving of all the recognition to come.

“How You Want It” is further proof of the talent and depth of Buggzy’s craft. He has a way of composing the right tones and flows with rhyme schemes that compliment their sound. Few are able to create back to back hits like Buggzy; and if this is how he is prepping the start of the new year, “How You Want It” sets the bar high for what is to come. Buggzy has already been a standout artist during his breakout year in 2020, which saw praise from The Source, VENTs and Magazine among others after peaking at #3 on iTunes South Africa’s HipHop charts. “How You Want It” has even more potential to blow up with the no-holds-barred production style of J. Cole and Joey Bada$$. Buggzy Hoffa continues to solidify his place in the music industry, putting out hit after hit for the masses and growing his following.

The published author and collector of all things art, is about to shake up the world with his new single “How You Want It.” Follow him online and stream his upcoming new hit single via the links:

IG: https://instagram.com/buggzyhoffa

Twitter: https://twitter.com/buggzyhoffa

FB: https://m.facebook.com/Buggz151/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2UpDvVjvtSUa3x8AVKVh63?nd=1

YouTube: https://youtube.com/user/buggz151

How You Want It Preview Link: https://promo.theorchard.com/pAmmbZxupM0U9Zf5W80L

Pre-Add/Pre-Save Link: https://orcd.co/howyouwantit

Black Diamond Mafia/EBMG/KMG/Sony

Read the full release click here

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here